ZOOM+Care Expands Greater Seattle Presence with Four Clinics in Q4
New Clinics in Woodinville, Covington, Overlake and Bellevue Will Support Care for Thousands of Patients
Oct 06, 2020, 11:00 ET
PORTLAND, Ore., Oct. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ZOOM+Care, the Pacific Northwest-based innovator and creator of on-demand healthcare, today announced it will open four new greater Seattle clinics in Q4 2020 on top of the 18 it currently operates in the area. The new clinics will make accessing on-demand healthcare even easier and more convenient for thousands of patients in the region and create more than 60 new jobs across local communities in the area.
ZOOM+Care opened a new clinic in Woodinville at 17705 140th Ave. NE on Friday, October 2, followed by additional new clinic openings in Covington, Overlake and Bellevue in the coming months. ZOOM+Care has doubled its greater Seattle presence since 2019 to serve more than 40,000 patients in the region.
Clinics are staffed with board-certified providers who cater to a broad range of illnesses and injuries. Patients will be able to schedule primary and preventive care services, and take advantage of on-site labs and prescriptions so they can leave with medication in hand. Greater Seattle patients can already use ZOOM+Care's telehealth service, VideoCare™, which offers quality care, treatment, and prescriptions from wherever they are: home, work, or on-the-go.
"ZOOM+Care has been received extremely well by patients in the greater Seattle region, and we've been seeing increasing demand for our accessible, 'waitless' healthcare," says Torben Nielsen, CEO of ZOOM+Care. "Our new clinics will help us empower thousands of new patients to take control of their health with care that is more accessible, patient-centered, and transparent than traditional models."
The Bellevue facility will be the company's first ZOOM+Super facility to open in Washington. Staffed with board-certified emergency physicians, ZOOM+Super fills the gap between urgent care and the ER, offering X-ray, CT, and ultrasound services for a fraction of the cost and time commitment. While the average wait time for traditional ER visits is 40 minutes, Super Clinics offer no-wait appointments.
ZOOM+Care currently serves more than 45,000 patients in Washington state annually. For more information about local clinics and ZOOM+Care, visit www.zoomcare.com.
