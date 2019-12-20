ZOOM+Care Expands Presence in Seattle Metro Area, With New Clinic In Bellevue, WA

Those seeking specialty care are often met with long wait times and limited access. ZOOM+Care strives to make all healthcare accessible and convenient by offering same-week, no-wait visits—with or without a referral. Patients can schedule a 30-minute, in-person visit directly from their smartphones.

"For years we've been hoping to bring a more complete service offering to our patients in Seattle, and I'm excited that it's coming to fruition," says Erik Vanderlip, ZOOM+Care's Chief Medical Officer and board certified psychiatrist.

ZOOM+Care's innovative, on-demand primary care model has attracted and retained thousands of loyal patients who value ease and accessibility. The company's online scheduling (available via iOS app, or at zoomcare.com), guaranteed same-day and on-time visits, paperless check-in, transparent pricing, and collaborative care provide a stark counterpoint to most traditional healthcare models.

About the company: ZOOM+Care® is creating a better way to get and give healthcare. The Pacific Northwest-based innovator is the leading provider of on-demand retail and digital healthcare. ZOOM+Care® cares for over 200,000 people per year at over 40 neighborhood clinics in Portland and Seattle. Zoom provides complete care, including urgent care, primary care, specialty care, mental health, telemedicine, and more. ZOOM+Care has been selected as one of Oregon's most admired healthcare companies for the past five years. Learn more or schedule a visit at zoomcare.com .

For more information and follow-ups, email market@zoomcare.com.

SOURCE ZOOM+Care

Related Links

www.zoomcare.com

