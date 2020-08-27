ZOOM+Care Launches 2020-21 Flu Shots Early, in Crucial Year for Vaccinations

"While the flu virus is notoriously unpredictable, influenza activity usually starts to increase in October. With the coronavirus not yet under control, two potentially deadly viruses could collide this fall," said Erik Vanderlip, ZOOM+Care's Chief Medical Officer. "Both COVID-19 and the flu are respiratory viruses, meaning they require similar supplies and equipment to treat. With hospitals already struggling to accommodate COVID-19 patients, they may not be able to manage the additional influx of those suffering from the flu. We also don't know what co-infection with both viruses would look like, and it's possible," he added. "That makes this year's vaccine especially important in ensuring the safety and well-being of ourselves, our families, and at-risk community members."

Starting Thursday, August 27 patients can schedule a five-minute flu shot with ZOOM+Care at convenient neighborhood locations using its website, or through its iOS/Android apps. ZOOM+Care's flu shot visits don't require waiting in line or in a lobby full of people. They offer a safe and effective way to get vaccinated quickly. ZOOM+Care is starting early to get ahead of the curve with flu shots. With COVID-19 cases down in the Pacific Northwest, now is an ideal time to get vaccinated for this year's flu season.

Flu shots at ZOOM+Care are free under most insurance plans and cost $35 for uninsured patients . Patients can schedule a standalone flu shot visit or add one to any ZOOM+Care exam. The visit typically takes five minutes or less to get a flu shot at the clinic and, since the shots are scheduled in advance and visits start on time, patients can rely on having minimal contact with others during the process. Flu shots can be administered to both adults and kids. While ZOOM+Care always follows stringent protocols for cleaning and decontamination, they're currently taking extra precautions.

Stay-at-home orders have caused many to skip preventive healthcare services, such as vaccines. The usual places that people get flu shots—schools, colleges, and the workplace—are either partially or completely closed, making it more difficult for people to get vaccinated.

The CDC recommends that everyone six months of age and older get a flu shot every year. Populations that are especially at risk for serious complications resulting from the flu include children, pregnant women, people 65 years of age or older, and people with chronic medical conditions.

ZOOM+Care is here to help our communities stay safe and get fully vaccinated this cold and flu season.

About the Company: ZOOM+Care is the leading innovator of on-demand retail and digital healthcare. Over 250,000 people see ZOOM+Care providers on an annual basis, at 50+ neighborhood clinics across five markets in Portland, Seattle, Salem, Eugene, and Vancouver, WA—and throughout the Pacific NW through ZOOM+Care's telemedicine services. ZOOM+Care provides urgent care, primary care, specialty care, mental health, and more. For more updates, follow the company on LinkedIn and Twitter at @zoomcare. You can learn more about ZOOM+Care or schedule a visit at zoomcare.com. For follow-ups, contact [email protected].

