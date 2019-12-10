ZOOM+Care launches 4th Vancouver, WA clinic in Vancouver Heights area

ZOOM+Care is growing quickly in response to patient demand across the Northwest. The company's Mill & Garrison clinic brings them one step closer to their goal of putting easy, on-demand healthcare in as many Vancouver neighborhoods as possible.

"Our new location allows us to reach a new community of patients, and aligns perfectly with our mission to make primary care accessible, convenient, and local. Now, our neighbors just North of Portland have access to the 'waitless' healthcare they deserve, and can experience first-hand why Zoom patients on average rate us 4.8 out of 5," said Torben Nielsen, CEO of ZOOM+Care.

ZOOM+Care's innovative, on-demand primary care model has attracted and retained thousands of loyal patients who value ease and accessibility. The company's online scheduling (available via iOS app, or at zoomcare.com), guaranteed same-day and on-time visits, paperless check-in, transparent pricing, and collaborative care provide a stark counterpoint to most traditional healthcare models.

About the company: ZOOM+Care® is creating a better way to get and give healthcare. The Pacific Northwest-based innovator is the leading provider of on-demand retail and digital healthcare. ZOOM+Care® cares for over 200,000 people per year at over 40 neighborhood clinics in Portland and Seattle. Zoom provides complete care, including urgent care, primary care, specialty care, mental health, telemedicine, and more. ZOOM+Care has been selected as one of Oregon's most admired healthcare companies for the past five years. Learn more or schedule a visit at zoomcare.com .

