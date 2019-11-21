ZOOM+Care Names Jon McAnnis as Chief Information Officer

"We believe that Jon's diverse experience leading change and building innovative software solutions, paired with his 30 years of IT expertise, will be an important asset in driving innovation at ZOOM+Care," said Torben Nielsen, Chief Executive Officer of ZOOM+Care. "He is a progressive technology leader who excels in the implementation of strategic plans. We are thrilled to add his immense talent to our leadership team."

Prior to his role at Providence, McAnnis held several corporate leadership roles, including VP and Chief Technology Officer at CMD, and Chief Information Officer at Optum International.

"Healthcare is changing," said McAnnis. "Digital technology and same-day, immediate care are the new frontline to effective patient care. ZOOM+Care has been a leader in that market, and I'm excited to help them push the healthcare industry even further, and make patient care more relevant to the needs of our patients—on their terms, whenever they need care."

With features like integrated health records, an easy-to-use iOS app, and a virtual chat service, ZOOM+Care has long been a leader in healthcare technology. According to CEO Torben Nielsen, the company plans to expand these capabilities even more over the next 12-18 months with the help of McAnnis' leadership.

About the company: ZOOM+Care® is creating a better way to get and give healthcare. The Portland-based innovator is the leading provider of on-demand retail and digital healthcare. ZOOM+Care® cares for over 200,000 people per year at 40 neighborhood clinics in Portland and Seattle. Zoom provides complete care, including urgent care, primary care, specialty care, mental health, telemedicine, and more. ZOOM+Care has been selected as one of Oregon's most admired healthcare companies for the past five years. Learn more or schedule a visit at zoomcare.com .

For more information and follow-ups, email market@zoomcare.com.

SOURCE ZOOM+Care

Related Links

https://www.zoomcare.com/

