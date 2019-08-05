ZOOM+Care Names Kyle Dean as Chief Financial Officer

PORTLAND, Ore., Aug. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ZOOM+Care announced today that Kyle Dean is joining the company as Chief Financial Officer, effective August 5th, 2019. Dean previously held the position of Chief Financial Officer at the Portland Bottling Company.

"I'm thrilled to have Kyle join ZOOM+Care as our new CFO," says ZOOM+Care CEO Torben Nielsen. "He brings a wealth of experience with him from strong brands and retailers which will be invaluable as we embark on our next journey of innovation and growth to better serve our patients."

Kyle comes to ZOOM+Care with over 20 years experience handling complex financial matters, including nearly a decade as the CFO of Burgerville. During his tenure there, he spearheaded growth, increasing the company's profitability while reducing debt by over 80%. He also increased Burgerville's investment in critical capital by 40% year-over-year.

"I'm honored and grateful for the opportunity to work with such an exceptional team of dedicated, passionate professionals," says Dean. "I believe with the team we have—and the support of ownership—we can continue to fundamentally improve the health of our region by the way we improve access for our patients."

About the company: ZOOM+Care® is creating a better way to get and give healthcare. The Portland-based innovator's the leading provider of on-demand retail and digital healthcare. ZOOM+Care® cares for over 200,000 people per year at 37 neighborhood clinics in Portland and Seattle. Zoom provides complete care including urgent care, primary care, specialty care, mental health, telemedicine and more. ZOOM+Care has been selected as one of Oregon's most admired healthcare companies for the past five years.

SOURCE ZOOM+Care