ZOOM+Care Opens New Clinic in West Seattle

SEATTLE, Aug. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ZOOM+Care, a leading provider of on-demand healthcare services, will open its newest neighborhood healthcare clinic in West Seattle on August 22nd.

The West Seattle clinic, located at 4012 SW Alaska St., will provide complete primary and preventative care for a broad range of illnesses and injuries. Like all ZOOM+Care clinics, the location will staff a board-certified care team comprised of physicians, nurse practitioners, and physician assistants. The clinic will be open seven days a week and offer evening, weekend, and holiday hours.

"We're excited to bring same-day, no-wait visits, simple pricing, and friendly service to the West Seattle neighborhood," says ZOOM+Care CEO Torben Nielsen. "Our new location aligns perfectly with our mission to make primary care accessible, convenient, and local. Now our neighbors in King County will have even more access to the 'waitless' care they deserve and experience first-hand why Zoom patients on average rate us 4.8 out of 5."

The West Seattle clinic is part of ZOOM+Care's ongoing expansion in Seattle, including upcoming clinics in Shoreline and Southcenter. ZOOM+Care now has a total of 28 clinics in the Greater Portland area, and—with these latest additions—will have 13 in the Seattle metro.

About the company: ZOOM+Care® is creating a better way to get and give healthcare. The Portland-based innovator's the leading provider of on-demand retail and digital healthcare. ZOOM+Care® cares for over 200,000 people per year at 38 neighborhood clinics in Portland and Seattle. Zoom provides complete care, including urgent care, primary care, specialty care, mental health, telemedicine, and more. ZOOM+Care has been selected as one of Oregon's most admired healthcare companies for the past five years.

