Zoomd Announces Results of AGM, Electing Two New Directors to Board of Directors

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Zoomd Technologies Ltd. (TSXV: ZOMD), https://www.zoomd.com and its wholly-owned subsidiary Zoomd Ltd. (collectively, "Zoomd" or the "Company"), the online advertising management platform, announced today the results of its annual general meeting of shareholders (AGM) that was held on August 5, 2020. At the meeting, shareholders of Zoomd elected two new directors, Ofer Eitan and Avigur Zmora, to join Zoomd's board and re-elected Amit Bohensky, Amnon Argaman and Darryl Cardey as directors.

"We are pleased to welcome Ofer and Avigur as new directors to Zoomd's board," said Amit Bohensky, Zoomd's President. "The addition of these individuals complements our board of directors' skills and experiences, and we are confident they will provide valuable perspectives as we continue to execute our strategy, drive profitability and enhance value for all of Zoomd's shareholders. We look forward to their contributions."

The AGM took place via telephone on August 5, 2020 under special arrangements due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In addition, at the AGM, Zoomd's shareholders approved to set the number of directors of the Company at seven and re-appointed Brightman Almagor Zohar & Co LLP as the auditors of Zoomd for the year ended December 31, 2020 and authorized Zoomd's board to fix their renumeration.

Lastly, at the AGM, shareholders also approved a proposed amendment to the Company's stock option plan which converted the plan to a fixed stock option plan and allowed for the issuance of up to 14,938,558 stock options thereunder, equaling 16% of the number of common shares issued and outstanding as of the date of the AGM.

Zoomd (TSXV: ZOMD), founded in 2012 and began trading on the TSX Venture Exchange in September 2019, offers a site search engine to publishers, and a mobile app user-acquisition platform, integrated with a majority of global digital media, to advertisers. The platform unifies more than 600 media sources into one unified dashboard. Offering advertisers a user acquisition control center for managing all new customer acquisition campaigns using a single platform. By unifying all these media sources onto a single platform, Zoomd saves advertisers significant resources that would otherwise be spent consolidating data sources, thereby maximizing data collection and data insights while minimizing the resources spent on the exercise. Further, Zoomd is a performance-based platform that allows advertisers to advertise to the relevant target audiences using a key performance indicator-algorithm that is focused on achieving the advertisers' goals and targets.

