Zoomd Takes Another Step Towards Becoming an Industry Leader After Adopting Microsoft's Azure Data Explorer

HERZLIYA, Israel, Dec. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Zoomd Technologies Ltd. (TSXV: ZOMD), ( https://www.zoomd.com/ ), and its wholly-owned subsidiary Zoomd Ltd. (collectively, "Zoomd"), the site search and user-acquisition platform specializing in mobile applications, announces its accelerated growth following the adoption of the new Microsoft Azure Data Explorer. The shift represents the formation of one of the advertising industry's most comprehensive platforms for both advertisers and publishers alike, positioning Zoomd as an exceptional data-driven advertising industry leader.

Prior to working with Microsoft, Zoomd's platform infrastructure was limited only to millions of events per day, and while capable of handling large data volume, it had not yet reached its maximum capabilities regarding data latency and system efficiency. With Microsoft's Azure Data Explorer, the Zoomd platform quickly grew to half a billion daily events, with direct integration to over 600 global Ad Networks, DSP's, and media channels for user-acquisition proposes and on-site search solution for hundreds of publishers. This is largely due to the adoption of the Azure Data Explorer－a fast and highly scalable interactive analytics service.

Leveraging Azure Data Explorer, Zoomd was able to stream a practically unlimited volume of ads, search queries, and other digital engagement events data into the new platform, disencumbering program infrastructure and driving costs down. Moreover, the transition enabled the reduction of data latency, empowering Zoomd UX to deliver fresh data to users in seconds. The Kusto query language used by Azure Data Explorer is highly intuitive and productive, making it possible to complete Zoomd's data platform re-platformization in five weeks.

The competitive advantage allows Zoomd to provide an unparalleled search technology-driven solution, as well as world-class mobile user acquisition capabilities for mobile app advertisers－an all-in-one integrated and unified interface that complements a sophisticated publisher-scoring model.

Zoomd's accelerated growth and exceptional use of cloud-based marketing solutions, powered by Microsoft Azure to solve complex challenges, has led to Microsoft recognizing Zoomd as one of Azure Data Explorer's top eight global clients.

"We see Zoomd's transformation as a great example of how to truly translate cloud power to business success. Zoomd, by harnessing the capabilities of Azure Data Explorer, improved several business KPIs, such as data latency, capacity and cost, by an order of magnitude. It has allowed them to focus on their core and lean on the cloud elasticity and efficiency to scale up, which has empowered them to grow more," says Uri Barash, Azure Data Explorer Group Program Manager.

"We were very impressed by Zoomd's agility and innovation speed in the digital marketing arena, and we are happy that our technology helps facilitating Zoomd's accelerated growth, as a top mobile app distribution platform," Barash comments.

Amit Bohensky, Chairman and Co-Founder at Zoomd, commented, "Microsoft's recognition is an exciting milestone for Zoomd, and cements our global leadership and commitment to innovation, agile execution, and visionary roadmapping to deliver high-value to customers and partners in the rapidly changing advertising landscape." He adds, "All the basic building blocks one needs to build a large-scale and calculation-intensive product are included in the Azure ecosystem, making it both smarter and more cost-effective, and substantially lowering our own data and infrastructure costs."

Zoomd's unified platform delivers several advantages for mobile app publishers and advertisers such as managing all of their UA (user acquisition) actions under one unified, user-friendly screen, saving them valuable time switching between multiple networks, as well as working with one invoice. Additionally, Zoomd provides online publishers with a site-search solution that is based on advanced Natural Language Processing (NLP) and artificial intelligence (AI). Combined, these technologies and services have powered more than 6,500 monthly campaigns for publishers and advertisers, reaching 100,000,000 devices daily.

About Zoomd

Zoomd (TSXV: ZOMD), founded in 2012 and began trading on the TSX Venture Exchange in September 2019, offers a site search engine to publishers for websites and apps, and a mobile app user-acquisition platform, integrated to 90% of global media, to advertisers. The platform unifies more than 600 media sources into one unified dashboard. Zoomd offers advertisers a real user acquisition control center for managing all new customer acquisition campaigns under one screen. By unifying all these media sources to one screen, Zoomd saves the advertiser resources and consolidates all data sources to one screen, maximizing data collection and data insights.

Zoomd is a performance-based platform that allows advertisers to advertise to the relevant target audiences by using a key performance indicator-algorithm, that is focused on achieving the advertisers' goals and targets.

