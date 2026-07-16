Zoomd Technologies Announces Grant of Options and RSUs

TORONTO, July 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Zoomd Technologies Ltd. (TSXV: ZOMD) (OTC: ZMDTF) and its wholly-owned subsidiary Zoomd Ltd. (collectively, "Zoomd" or the "Company"), the marketing technology (MarTech) user-acquisition and engagement platform, announced today that it has granted an aggregate of 1,275,000 stock options ("Options") and 1,250,000 restricted share units ("RSUs") to certain directors, officers, employees and consultants of the Company pursuant to the Company's Omnibus Equity Incentive Plan. The options and RSUs will vest quarterly over a 36-month period. Each Option has an exercise price of C$0.53 per common share, equal to the closing market price of the Company's common shares on the TSXV on the date of Board approval and expires on July 9, 2036. This is the Company's first broad-base grant of equity awards since 2021 and these equity awards are intended to align the interests of employees, management and directors with those of shareholders, support the Company's long-term growth strategy and assist in attracting and retaining key talent.

ABOUT ZOOMD

Zoomd (TSXV: ZOMD) (OTC: ZMDTF), established in 2012 and listed on the TSX Venture Exchange since September 2019, provides an innovative mobile app user-acquisition platform that integrates with numerous global digital media outlets. This platform presents a unified view of multiple media sources, thereby serving as a comprehensive user acquisition control center for advertisers. It streamlines campaign management through a single point of contact, simplifying customer acquisition efforts. The consolidation of media sources onto one platform enables Zoomd to offer advertisers substantial savings by reducing the need for disparate data source integration, enhancing data collection and insights, and minimizing resource expenditure.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

DISCLAIMER IN REGARD TO FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release includes certain "forward-looking statements" under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, Zoomd's future outlook, the benefits to be obtained by Zoomd as a result of the grant of the incentives, the ability to attract and retain talent and the overall future success of the Company. Forward-looking statements are based on our current assumptions, estimates, expectations and projections that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to: general business, economic, competitive, technological, legal, privacy matters, political and social uncertainties (including military conflicts, trade wars, and the implementation of tariffs), the extent and duration of which are uncertain at this time on Zoomd's business, and general economic and business conditions and markets. There can be no assurance that any of the forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

The reader should not place undue importance on forward-looking information and should not rely upon this information as of any other date. All forward-looking information contained in this press release is expressly qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

Amit Bohensky

Chairman

Zoomd

[email protected]

Investor Relations:

Lytham Partners, LLC

Ben Shamsian

New York | Phoenix

[email protected]

SOURCE Zoomd Technologies Ltd.