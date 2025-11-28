Zoomd Technologies Reports Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results

Conference call will be held on November 28, 2025 at 11 AM ET

TORONTO, Nov. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Zoomd Technologies Ltd. (TSXV: ZOMD) (OTC: ZMDTF) and its wholly-owned subsidiary Zoomd Ltd. (collectively, "Zoomd" or the "Company"), the marketing technology (MarTech) user-acquisition and engagement platform, today reported its financial results for the three and nine months period ended September 30, 2025. The Company's financial statements and management discussion and analysis ("MD&A") are available in the Investors section of Zoomd's website at https://zoomd.com/investors/ and on SEDAR+ under the Company's profile.

Unless otherwise stated herein, all amounts are presented in United States Dollars.

Q3.25 Financial Highlights

Revenues in Q3.25 were US$16.1M, a 3% decline compared to Q3.24.

Gross Profit of US$6.9M, up from US$6.5M in Q3.24.

Operating Margin reached 23.1% in Q3.25, an increase from 19.4% in the prior year's quarter.

Net Income was US$3.8M, a 20% increase compared to Q3.24.

Generated a record US$5.4M in cash from operations, compared to US$2.7M in Q3.24.

Cash balance of US$18.3M, and no long-term debt.

Earnings per share for Q3.25 was C$0.06.

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025 Financial Highlights

Revenue totaled US$54M, representing a 37% increase year over year.

EBITDA increased by 82%, compared to the nine months ended September 30, 2024.

Net Income was US$14.6M, a year over year increase of 150%.

Generated US$14.3M cash from operations, an increase of 182% year over year.

Earnings per share for Q3.25 was C$0.20.

Recent Operational Highlights

Increased presence in North America and Europe.

Added over 10 new clients in areas of iGaming, FinTech, and Ecommerce.

Formed a partnership with E2, a global leader in digital marketing and technology solutions for the sports and betting industry.

Management Commentary

Ido Almany, Chief Executive Officer of Zoomd Technologies, stated:

"This quarter reflects our continued focus on profitability and operational discipline. While revenue was slightly lower compared to last year, mainly due to a one-time event during the corresponding quarter, our key profitability metrics improved year over year, including gross margin, operating margin, net income, and cash generation from operations.

As we look ahead, our industry is undergoing meaningful changes, and our strategic focus on higher quality revenue opportunities and effective, nimble management provides the foundation to navigate these shifts successfully. In parallel, we are expanding our client base, exploring additional partnership opportunities similar to our recently announced strategic agreement with E2, and constantly evaluating selective M&A opportunities to further support our long term direction."

Amit Bohensky, Chairman of Zoomd Technologies, added:

"Our results since the beginning of the year highlight the tangible progress we have made. In the first nine months of 2025, revenues grew by 37%, compared to the same period last year, and delivered strong performance that increased our cash balance to over US$18M. This cash position provides ample runway to support organic growth, as well as to pursue additional partnerships, while also offering the flexibility to explore strategic acquisitions that could further accelerate our expansion.

As always, we remain attentive to market changes, adjusting accordingly, and continue to explore opportunities for strategic growth. We are here to serve our shareholders drive long term momentum."

Third Quarter 2025 Financial Highlights

Revenues in Q3.25 were US$16.1M, a 3% decrease from US$16.7M in Q3.24, primarily reflecting a one-time revenue benefit in the prior-year period from the Euro Cup tournament.

Gross margin in Q3.25 was 42.6%, a 332 basis point increase compared to 39.3% in Q3.25. The improvement was driven by continued operational efficiencies.

Total operating expenses for Q3.25 were US$3.2M, a 5% decline compared to Q3.24. Despite a 3% year over year decrease in revenues, operating margins expanded by 366 basis points, reflecting improved gross margins and continued disciplined cost control.

Adjusted EBITDA in Q3.25 was US$4M, representing a 3% growth compared to Q3.24.

Net income for Q3.25 was US$3.8M, a 20% increase compared to Q3.24, driven by strong margins and prudent expense structure.

Cash flow from operations reached a record US$5.4M. As of September 30, 2025, the Company had a cash balance of US$18.3M, and no long term debt.

Earnings per share for Q3.25 was C$0.06.

CONFERENCE CALL

Amit Bohensky, Founder and Chairman, will hold a conference call to discuss the quarter's financial results at 11 AM ET on November 28, 2025.

Interested parties can listen via a live webcast from the link available in the Investors section of Zoomd's website at https://zoomd.com/investors/ or via https://zoomd.com/Zoomd_3Q25. A replay will be available after the call using the same links.

ABOUT ZOOMD:

Zoomd (TSXV: ZOMD, OTC: ZMDTF), established in 2012 and listed on the TSX Venture Exchange since September 2019, provides an innovative mobile app user-acquisition platform that integrates with numerous global digital media outlets. This platform presents a unified view of multiple media sources, thereby serving as a comprehensive user acquisition control center for advertisers. It streamlines campaign management through a single point of contact, simplifying customer acquisition efforts. The consolidation of media sources onto one platform enables Zoomd

to offer advertisers substantial savings by reducing the need for disparate data source integration, enhancing data collection and insights, and minimizing resource expenditure.

