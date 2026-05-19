Zoomd Technologies to Participate in the Lytham Partners Spring 2026 Investor Conference on May 28, 2026

TORONTO, May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Zoomd Technologies Ltd. (TSXV: ZOMD) (OTC: ZMDTF) and its wholly-owned subsidiary Zoomd Ltd. (collectively, "Zoomd" or the "Company"), the marketing technology (MarTech) user-acquisition and engagement platform, today announced its participation in a webcast presentation and host one-on-one meetings with investors at the Lytham Partners Spring 2026 Investor Conference, taking place virtually on Thursday, May 28, 2026.

Company Webcast

The webcast presentation will take place at 2:00 p.m. ET on Thursday, May 28, 2026. The webcast can be accessed by visiting the conference home page at https://lythampartners.com/spring2026/ or directly at https://app.webinar.net/VKqnOWkOWrz. The webcast will also be available for replay following the event.

1x1 Meetings

Management will be participating in virtual one-on-one meetings throughout the event. To arrange a meeting with management, please contact Lytham Partners at [email protected] or register for the event at https://lythampartners.com/spring2026invreg/.

About ZOOMD

Zoomd (TSXV: ZOMD) (OTC: ZMDTF), established in 2012 and listed on the TSX Venture Exchange since September 2019, provides an innovative mobile app user-acquisition platform that integrates with numerous global digital media outlets. This platform presents a unified view of multiple media sources, thereby serving as a comprehensive user acquisition control center for advertisers. It streamlines campaign management through a single point of contact, simplifying customer acquisition efforts. The consolidation of media sources onto one platform enables Zoomd to offer advertisers substantial savings by reducing the need for disparate data source integration, enhancing data collection and insights, and minimizing resource expenditure.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

Company Media Contacts:

Amit Bohensky

Chairman

Zoomd

[email protected]

Website: www.zoomd.com

Investor relations:

Lytham Partners, LLC

Ben Shamsian

New York | Phoenix

[email protected]

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2645176/Zoomd_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Zoomd Technologies Ltd.