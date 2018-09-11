Zoomdata Partners with South America's Biggest Payment Processing Company, Cielo S.A., to Enhance Predictive Analytics and Insights on its 6.8 Billion Annual Customer Transactions

SAN MATEO, Calif., and NEW YORK, Sept. 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Zoomdata, the company reinventing BI, announces a significant new deployment in South America with Cielo S.A., the largest Brazilian credit and debit card operator and the biggest payment system company in the continent by revenue and market value. Zoomdata is being used to monitor and explore multi-source data captured by Cielo's extensive point of sale, electronic fund transfer, and e-commerce device transactions throughout Brazil. The Zoomdata solution, delivered by reseller partner Semantix, gives Cielo S.A. the ability to provide streaming, predictive analytics to identify financial usage habits, in order to push relevant, real-time offers and promotions to their 1.7 million active users. This capability allows Cielo to further capitalize on Brazil's burgeoning payment sector, which last year totaled 1.2 trillion Reais (approximately $308 billion U.S.).

Cielo's payment processing systems ingest Internet of Things (IoT) real-time device telemetry and other transactional data through Cloudera Kudu, and deposits the flow into Cloudera Impala and Cloudera SDX. Over 30 million round-trip transactions per day (nearly 21,000TPS) are deposited into the system. Zoomdata's natively optimized Impala connector and patented Data DVR™ streaming visualizations enable Cielo's business units to monitor device health across the network to proactively respond to any anomalies as they occur, and monitor card usage statistics to tailor relevant offers and promotions to customers in a timely manner.

"The payments industry is booming and is set to experience massive growth over the next five years. Zoomdata is architected to manage the challenges this volume of data creates," said Nick Halsey, CEO of Zoomdata. "Cielo S.A. is well respected as a technology market leader throughout Latin America, so we are very pleased that they have chosen Zoomdata as their platform of choice for their streaming data discovery and visualization needs. This partnership is representative of the caliber of customers that are putting their trust in Zoomdata and we look forward to many other 'Cloudera + Zoomdata' successes through our reseller partner Semantix."

"With Zoomdata providing visual analytics on top of our modern data platform, Cielo is now able to reduce analytic latency from more than 30 days to hourly interactive analytics," said Alisson Jales de Oliveira, vice president of technology and projects at Cielo S.A. "Through this level of business intelligence Cielo can now tailor marketing and promotions unique to each customer and merchant with near-real-time accuracy, changing the messages and offers based off of the specific needs of each customer. This represents a quantum increase in the company's ability to use market and macro-economic factors to improve customer satisfaction."

Recently Cloudera, Inc. announced that Cielo was named a finalist for the 2018 Data Impact Awards which recognize leading organizations that are running Cloudera Enterprise in a production environment. Winners will be announced at the sixth annual Data Impact Awards Celebration during Strata Data New York Conference on September 11, 2018. Visit Zoomdata at booth #1326 if you're attending the show.

To see Zoomdata in action, play with one of our interactive demos or request a free trial.

About Zoomdata, Inc.



Zoomdata is reinventing business intelligence (BI) from the ground up. The company's high-performance BI engine and visual analytics allow users to discover new opportunities and solve problems that are too big or too hard to solve using conventional BI tools. Zoomdata's interactive dashboards, native modern data connectors, scalable microservices architecture, and innovations such as Data Sharpening™ make it the ideal front-end for big data, live streaming data, and multi-source analysis. Launched in 2014, Zoomdata holds multiple patents related to streaming data delivery and interactivity. Zoomdata is venture-backed by Accel, Comcast Ventures, Goldman Sachs, NEA and Razor's Edge and its forward-looking global customers include Automation Anywhere, Cielo, and GlaxoSmithKline. For more information, visit www.zoomdata.com.

About Semantix



Semantix is a leader in the Big Data, Artificial Intelligence, Internet of Things and Data Analysis market in Brazil. Founded in 2010 with inspiration from Silicon Valley's open-source technology industry, Semantix focused on being at the forefront of innovative solutions, and today is the only one-stop shop in LATAM with a 360 degree business model. Semantix provides products, consulting, implementation, training, and support services to companies using Cloudera, Zoomdata, Intel, Nvdia, Amazon, Microsoft, Elastic, Lucidworks, Collibra, SyncSort, MongoDB, Confluent, Snaplogic, Streamsets and others.

About Cielo S.A.



Cielo is the largest Brazilian credit and debit card operator and is the biggest payment system company in Latin America by revenue and market value processing 6.8 Billion transactions each year. Cielo was founded in 1995 as a joint-venture between Visa International and the banks Banco Bradesco SA, Banco do Brasil SA, and Banco Santander Brasil SA to create a common infrastructure to be used by all banks issuing Visa cards. In 2010, Cielo had the third largest IPO in the history of Bovespa, raising the equivalent of US$ 4.428 billion.

