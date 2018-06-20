Zoomdata Receives Perfect Recommend Score in Dresner Advisory Services 2018 BI Market Study for the Second Year

"Being ranked so highly two years in a row is welcome recognition of our efforts to make big data accessible and comprehensible to a broad user base," said Nick Halsey, CEO of Zoomdata. "From scientists working with massive and disparate data sets to cure cancer, to engineers analyzing network outage data in real-time, Zoomdata offers a visual exploration experience that accelerates time to insight. We will continue to deliver high quality solutions so more organizations can leverage the power of their modern data ecosystem to discover new growth opportunities and solve problems that are simply too big or too hard using traditional BI tools."

The annual report is Dresner's broad assessment of the business intelligence (BI) market, examining key user trends, attitudes, and three-year plans. Users contribute their opinion on topics related to their current and planned usage and are asked to prioritize technologies and initiatives strategic to BI. This year's report adds Information Technology (IT) analytics, sales planning, and GDPR, bringing the total to 36 topics under study. The 2018 edition also features an expanded look at the chief data officer and chief analytics officer roles, new questions around business intelligence "achievements," and a new section examining BI product/tool replacements. You can download a complimentary copy of the report here.

"The Wisdom of Crowds BI Market Study is the cornerstone of our annual research agenda, providing the most in-depth and data rich portrait of the state of the BI market," said Howard Dresner, founder and chief research officer at Dresner Advisory Services. "Drawn from first person perspective of users throughout all industries, geographies, and organization sizes, who are involved in varying aspects of BI projects, our report provides a unique look at the drivers of and success with BI. We congratulate Zoomdata on their high performance once again showing leadership in this year's study."

Wisdom of Crowds® research is based on data collected on usage and deployment trends, products, and vendors. BI users in all roles and throughout all industries contributed to provide a complete view of realities, plans, and perceptions of the BI market.

In addition to this most recent recognition from Dresner Advisory Services, Zoomdata's market traction and technology innovations have garnered widespread recognition. Zoomdata debuted in the visionary quadrant in the 2017 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Business Intelligence and Analytics Platforms and Gartner also named Zoomdata a 2016 Cool Vendor. In addition, the company was named to CRN's 2017 Big Data 100 List and included in CRN's 50 Coolest Business Analytics Vendors and recognized as a 2017 Hot Vendor in Streaming Analytics by Aragon Research.

