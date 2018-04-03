ZoomEssence, Inc. Expands Culinary Innovation Naming Jeff Stopa Research Chef and Duncan Fader Vice President of Strategic Accounts

HEBRON, Ky., April 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- ZoomEssence, Inc. (Zoom) welcomes Jeff Stopa to its creative and applications team and Duncan Fader joins its commercial group. Stopa, a Certified Research Chef®, will lead Zoom's culinary innovation efforts to showcase the superior performance of DriZoom® powder flavors in bakery, savory, snack and foodservice applications. As vice president of strategic accounts, Fader will continue the expansion of Zoom's commercial efforts to the foodservice, snacks, bakery and confectionary markets. These key additions demonstrate Zoom's commitment to culinary innovation using DriZoom powder flavors.

Jeff Stopa, ZoomEssence Research Chef, CRC® Duncan Fader, ZoomEssence VP, Strategic Accounts

Stopa joins Zoom from Wild Flavors, where he was a senior scientist and research chef focusing on the optimization of flavor and color applications in sweet and savory finished products. A graduate of the New England Culinary Institute, Stopa brings nearly three decades of industry experience to his role.

"Jeff's practical understanding of wholesale bakery operations, product development in foodservice and prepared foods adds a valuable skillset to Zoom's technical team enhancing our capabilities to deliver consumer preferred DriZoom powder flavors," commented Robert Corbett, Zoom's CEO.

Most recently, Fader's responsibility as vice president of sales at Coffee Flour included spearheading the acquisition of distributors and sales partners for a new sustainable coffee flour product. Fader previously was regional sales manager at Matsutani America where he was instrumental in expanding the sales of specialty food ingredients, with particular emphasis on foodservice accounts. He holds a bachelor's degree in business administration from University of Prince Edward Island and has over 10 years of experience in marketing and sales of products to the food and beverage industries.

"Duncan's entrepreneurial experience in developing new customers as well as managing sales at existing key accounts will be extremely beneficial as Zoom expands its efforts into new market segments. We are excited to have him as part of our commercial team," Corbett explained.

ABOUT ZOOMESSENCE, INC.

ZoomEssence, Inc. develops custom flavors bursting with aroma and taste in a powder form for leading food and beverage brands. The company's game-changing, patented, low-temperature technology, called Zooming®, encapsulates flavor and aroma without heat, delivering a superior powder format at significantly reduced costs. The resulting DriZoom® powder retains flavor from the source ingredients allowing for new authentic combinations of flavors and ingredients. Zoom's custom designed flavors deliver exceptional aroma and taste to capture the highest level of consumer appeal, creating unique brand experiences. DriZoom® powder flavors are found in millions of pounds of name brand flavor-loving products all-around the world. ZoomEssence, Inc. operates facilities in Sayreville, NJ and Hebron, Ky.

