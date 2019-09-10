ZoomEssence, Inc. Expands Innovation Team, Adding Dr. Kiyul Cho As Principal Emulsion Scientist

HEBRON, Ky., Sept. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Kiyul Cho has joined the ZoomEssence Technology & Innovation team as principal emulsion scientist. Dr. Cho will focus on delivering novel formulation strategies to further expand the company's clean label initiative.

Dr. Kiyul Cho, ZoomEssence Principal Emulsion Scientist

"Dr. Cho's expertise in hydrocolloids, protein emulsifiers, extrusion technology, interface chemistry, polymer rheology, and material characterization will significantly advance the ZoomEssence formulation technology. He is a renowned food science innovator with an in-depth knowledge of food material science and ingredient functionality," commented Dr. Charles Beetz, Chief Scientist at ZoomEssence. "We are excited to have Dr. Cho join our team of leading scientists focused on low-temperature drying technologies."

Dr. Cho's diverse work history includes his role as a senior food scientist at the Pulmuone Company in Seoul, South Korea where he was responsible for commercializing new product concepts for the Korean market. Most recently, Dr. Cho worked for more than a decade as an expert of ingredient functionality at The Kellogg Company.

"At ZoomEssence, Dr. Cho will lead the development of new formulations and ingredients in support of our patented Zooming® process as we expand the range of products that benefit from our low temperature technology. Our ability to retain key ingredients by eliminating heat offers unsurpassed delivery of taste, aroma, cost savings and sustainability to a broad audience of companies and brands," added Bob Corbett, ZoomEssence CEO. Dr. Cho earned a doctoral degree in food engineering from Cornell University in Ithaca, New York and holds a Master of Science in food science and technology from Korea University in Seoul, Korea.

