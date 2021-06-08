ZOOMGIVE Changes Name to ZGIVE & Offers No-Subscription Pricing for Digital Auctions

EL DORADO HILLS, Calif., June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The easy-to-use digital auction platform formerly known as ZOOMGIVE has rebranded with the name ZGIVE. ZGIVE's digital auction platform includes a game-like platform that allows donors to feel like they are playing a video game while also participating in a digital auction event to raise money for a nonprofit. Nonprofit organizations can sign up directly on ZGIVE's website at www.zgive.com.

ZGIVE's digital auctions packages include unlimited auction items, unlimited participants, mobile and online bidding, silent and live auction experiences, Buy-it-Now, and more. All of this comes backed with ZGIVE's digital fundraising platform and team of dedicated Client Success Managers.

"The change to ZGIVE better represents who we are and where we are going as an organization. We are excited to continue bringing best-in-class digital auction solutions that make it easy, profitable and fun for nonprofits and their participants," says ZGIVE's Chief Marketing Officer, Tricia Roseveare.

ZGIVE now offers two auction package options including Auction Pro, a non-subscription plan with a 5% performance fee, and Auction Premium, a plan that includes both digital auctions and fundraising capabilities for an additional $249 per year with a 5% performance fee.

Learn more about ZGIVE at zgive.com

About ZGIVE

ZGIVE, established in 2018, is an organization based in El Dorado Hills, CA, offering digital auctions and fundraising technology to help nonprofits simplify fundraising and maximize giving. ZGIVE is proud to partner with CardConnect, the world's largest and most secure payment processing company, and CrowdHub Apps, the category leader in web-app creation and web-based community development. For more information, visit www.zgive.com.

