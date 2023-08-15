Zoomin and Paligo Announce Strategic Partnership to Deliver Intelligent and Personalized Content Experiences

STOCKHOLM and TEL AVIV, Israel, Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Zoomin, the leading knowledge orchestration platform, and Paligo, a top cloud-based Component Content Management System (CCMS), today announced a strategic partnership to deliver a market-leading technical content experience.

By using Paligo and Zoomin together, companies have access to structured XML-based authoring with unparalleled single-sourcing content reuse features, as well as the ability to deliver technical content from virtually any source to generate impactful and personalized omnichannel content experiences. This means that customers can find and self-serve product answers easier than ever before, and documentation teams can increase publishing efficiency and gain robust analytics on users' content engagement.

Companies like Trellix (formerly McAfee/FireEye), Clearwater Analytics and Hexagon are already using Zoomin and Paligo to provide their customers with an industry-leading product support experience.

"This strategic partnership brings together the best of Paligo's and Zoomin's expertise and technology to provide a comprehensive solution that will address the content authoring and delivery challenges facing technical documentation and support teams today," said Anders Svensson, CEO of Paligo. "We are excited about the potential of this collaboration and the value it will bring to our customers."

Gal Oron, CEO of Zoomin, added, "Our partnership with Paligo demonstrates our commitment to providing our customers with the most innovative and effective solutions available in the market. Together, we deliver a seamless, integrated solution that enhances efficiency and most importantly, profitability for our customers."

For more information about the partnership or the new solution, please visit www.paligo.net or www.zoominsoftware.com.

About Paligo

Paligo is an end-to-end modern cloud-based CCMS (Component Content Management System) for authoring, managing, translating, and publishing technical documentation and knowledge assets. Founded in 2015, the company has over 100 employees serving 450+ enterprise and mid-market customers around the world from its offices in Sweden, Ireland and the United States.

For more information about Paligo please visit www.paligo.net and www.linkedin.com/company/paligo

About Zoomin 

Zoomin is the leading knowledge orchestration platform, empowering enterprise customers to independently use products to their greatest potential. Zoomin continuously ingests evolving product information from all siloed sources and delivers the most relevant, personalized product answers to each user, wherever they need it, within an intuitive, AI-infused self-service experience. This radically improved product content experience deepens product usage, prevents frustration-driven churn and reduces burden on support. For more information, visit www.zoominsoftware.com.

