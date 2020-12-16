Zoomin raises $21M to transform enterprise product content into an intuitive customer experience

NEW YORK and TEL AVIV, Israel, Dec. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Zoomin Software , the leading provider of knowledge orchestration solutions, today announced that it has raised $21M to date, led by investors Bessemer Venture Partners, Salesforce Ventures and Viola Growth. The funding will allow Zoomin to scale its operations throughout the US and EMEA to meet the rising market demand for its solutions, with the company's new business growth on pace to quadruple this year.

Technical product content is a major strategic resource, used by customers at every stage of their product journey and accounting for approximately 70% of enterprise user web traffic. Yet the siloed approach to its creation and delivery means enterprises fail to make this vital information easily accessible to customers when they need it most. As a result, customers often struggle to navigate a confusing maze of information scattered across a range of channels, limiting their ability to onboard or understand the full potential of the products they use. Zoomin transforms this technical product content into a light, intuitive and personalized self-service experience.

Zoomin automatically orchestrates content from any source to deliver personalized product answers at every key stakeholder channel, spanning documentation sites, customer service portals, support communities, product applications and more. With advanced analytics covering every content interaction, data-driven insights shed light on user behavior, strategic gaps and opportunities. These insights guide organizations to make smarter decisions across the enterprise, from product to customer success, support, marketing and sales, all based on their existing content.

Demand for scalable self-service knowledge solutions has skyrocketed during the COVID-19 crisis, as confusion, remote working and rapid change have created an urgent need to better support customers, while enterprises strive to become as lean and efficient as possible. Zoomin's solutions empower existing and prospective customers to effortlessly find personalized product answers, deepening product adoption and improving time to value. A radically improved user experience has helped Zoomin customers reduce avoidable support tickets by up to 40%, create happier customers with a 17% increase in Net Promoter Score (NPS), and develop a digital-first support culture with an increase in content usage of 320%.

"We are excited to have gained such supportive partners as we experience rapid growth and a surge in demand. The pandemic has accelerated the need for knowledge orchestration as enterprises are struggling to support customers remotely to independently use products and resolve issues, while seeking to achieve business efficiency in a risk-averse environment," said Gal Oron, co-founder and CEO of Zoomin. "As a result of this demand, we've amassed some of the world's largest enterprises as customers and grown our workforce by over 60% during this volatile time. This funding will enable us to continue transforming the way that customers interact with technical product content and empowering them to become product masters and evangelists."

"The era of digital transformation has clearly reached product content," said Amit Karp, Partner at Bessemer Venture Partners. "As technical product content continues to grow exponentially, Zoomin allows enterprises to leverage this content as a strategic asset."

"Salesforce Ventures supports bold ideas put forward by enterprise cloud companies, so we are thrilled to support Zoomin on their journey to improve how product content is experienced. We believe in the innovative team at Zoomin and their vision of increasing content accessibility," said Alex Kayyal, Partner and Head of Salesforce Ventures International.

"Zoomin's AI-driven knowledge orchestration platform enables companies to uncover the hidden treasure of their under-utilized product content," said Rafi Carmeli, Partner at Viola Growth. "Transforming how end-users engage with product content removes friction, significantly enhances the customer's experience throughout the customer journey, and allows the business units to achieve superior KPIs. We are excited by the market demand driven by Zoomin's significant business value add."

About Zoomin

Zoomin Software is the leading knowledge orchestration platform, empowering enterprise customers to independently use products to their greatest potential. Zoomin continuously ingests evolving product information from all siloed sources and delivers the most relevant, personalized product answers to each user, wherever they need it, within an intuitive, self-service experience. This radically improved product content experience deepens product usage, prevents frustration-driven churn and reduces burden on support. Using machine learning-powered analytics, Zoomin provides actionable insights that guide decision-making across the enterprise. Zoomin is backed by Bessemer Venture Partners, Salesforce Ventures and Viola Growth, was named a 2020 Gartner Cool Vendor and is an official partner of Salesforce and ServiceNow. Founded by Gal Oron, Joe Gelb, and Hannan Saltzman, Zoomin is based in New York and Tel Aviv. For more information visit www.zoominsoftware.com .

About Bessemer Venture Partners

Bessemer Venture Partners is the world's most experienced early-stage venture capital firm. With a portfolio of more than 200 companies, Bessemer helps visionary entrepreneurs lay strong foundations to create companies that matter and supports them through every stage of their growth. The firm has backed more than 120 IPOs, including Shopify, Yelp, LinkedIn, Skype, LifeLock, Twilio, SendGrid, DocuSign, Wix, Fiverr, and MindBody. Bessemer's 16 investing partners operate from offices in Silicon Valley, San Francisco, New York City, Boston, Israel, and India. Follow @BessemerVP and learn more at bvp.com .

About Salesforce Ventures

Salesforce is the global leader in Customer Relationship Management (CRM), bringing companies closer to their customers in the digital age. Salesforce Ventures, the global investment arm of Salesforce, invests in the next generation of enterprise technology that extends the power of the Salesforce Platform. Salesforce Ventures is building the world's largest ecosystem of enterprise cloud companies and extending that technology to customers. Portfolio companies receive funding, strategic advisory, and operating support, and can easily join Pledge 1% to make giving back part of their business model. Salesforce Ventures has invested in more than 400 companies, including DocuSign, GoCardless, Guild Education, nCino, Snowflake, Twilio, Zoom, and others across 22 countries since 2009. For more information, please visit www.salesforce.com/ventures .

About Viola Growth

Viola Growth is a technology growth fund with $725 AUM. The fund focuses on Israeli tech companies at their expansion phase and actively supports them in their journey to becoming global category leaders. Founded in 2008, Viola Growth has invested in 28 companies, among them SimilarWeb, Bizzabo, GlassesUSA, and RapidAPI. The fund is managed by 6 partners with extensive hands on experience and has offices in TLV and NY. www.viola-growth.com

