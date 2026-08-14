BOGOTA, Colombia, Aug. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science & Technology Co., Ltd. ("Zoomlion") has deployed excavators, skid steer loaders, cranes and relief supplies to support rescue efforts in the wake of the magnitude-7.5 earthquake that struck Colombia on August 10.

The earthquake, which occurred at 7:34 a.m. local time in western Colombia, is the strongest to hit the country in decades. According to the China Earthquake Networks Center, the quake had a depth of 80 kilometers with its epicenter near San José del Palmar in the northwestern department of Chocó.

Zoomlion Mobilizes Emergency Equipment and Personnel for Colombia Earthquake Relief

Immediately after the earthquake, Zoomlion activated its emergency response mechanism. The company's Colombia subsidiary coordinated with local emergency management authorities in Pereira and Cali — two of the hardest-hit cities — and leveraged its localized operations to mobilize personnel and supplies to the epicenter. Meanwhile, the company dispatched nearly 10 core rescue machines, including five excavators and two skid steer loaders, along with supporting materials and supplies tailored to the deployed equipment and personnel, to the disaster zone overnight. All equipment has arrived and is now engaged in debris clearance, road restoration and search-and-rescue operations.

The affected areas are characterized by severely damaged roads, widespread rubble and persistent aftershocks, making rescue operations extremely challenging. Under the direction of trained professionals, Zoomlion's excavators and skid steer loaders have been systematically deployed to remove heavy debris, break through collapsed structures, clear rescue corridors and assess hazardous conditions — steadily opening pathways to reach survivors.

Additional Zoomlion rescue teams and service engineers are continuing to arrive in the affected region and will participate in relief operations under the unified coordination of local authorities. Service engineers remain on-site to provide full equipment support throughout the rescue mission.

SOURCE Zoomlion