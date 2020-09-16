Zoot Enterprises Celebrates 30th Anniversary In September

BOZEMAN, Mont., Sept. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Zoot Enterprises, a global provider of advanced origination, acquisition and decision management solutions, will celebrate 30 years of innovation and growth on September 18, 2020.

Zoot was founded in 1990 by CEO Chris Nelson. Zoot quickly established itself as a core provider of reliable, secure decisioning engines to support end-to-end credit and loan origination, data acquisition, prescreen-of-one, prequalification and more. The company's worldwide client base includes top-ten financial institutions, auto manufacturers, retailers and payment providers.

Through the past three decades, Zoot has launched relevant, valuable solutions to market faster than the competition and now employs more than 270 people in Bozeman, Montana; Billings, Montana; Frankfurt, Germany; Leeds, UK; and remotely.

"Zoot is committed to our employees, our customers and our community," said Chris Nelson, founder and CEO of Zoot. "We've not had a dull moment since we opened our doors thirty years ago, and everything we do reflects that commitment. Our anniversary is a testament to the value and significance we provide to our clients, and we look forward to many more anniversaries to come."

Zoot's primary focus has been enabling lenders to open new credit and loan accounts while effectively managing risk and compliance. The company continues to evolve and develop solutions for new market needs, with offerings throughout the consumer credit lifecycle and new industry verticals. Zoot clients benefit from established connections to nearly 100 data and service providers in the U.S., Canada, Mexico and Europe.

"Our technology has allowed us to gather disparate data and apply analytics at a moment in time to provide amazing solutions to the financial services sector," says Nelson. "That same technology is now enabling us to gather data from hundreds of potential sources to create value in other industries, such as healthcare."

"While 2020 has been unlike any other year in our long history, we are weathering this storm and are grateful to the Zoot family of employees who make our work so rewarding," stated Tony Rosanova, Zoot President and CTO. "Our diligent planning and responsibility has put us in a strong position to continue to be a beacon of stability for our clients amidst the uncertainties of the world."

To commemorate the company's 30 years in business, Zoot will be hosting a virtual appreciation event with activities, programming and gifts for employees and customers.

About Zoot

Zoot Enterprises is a global provider of advanced origination, acquisition and decision management solutions for financial institutions. We offer comprehensive and flexible platforms for specific business needs that include loan origination, fraud detection and prevention, data acquisition, and more.

From Data to Decision®

