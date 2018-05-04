Zoot Enterprises Honored As Gold And Silver Stevie® Award Winners In 2018 American Business Awards®

The American Business Awards are the U.S.A.'s premier business awards program. All organizations operating in the U.S.A. are eligible to submit nominations – public and private, for-profit and non-profit, large and small.

More than 3,700 nominations from organizations of all sizes and industries were submitted for consideration. The awards span a wide range of categories, including Startup of the Year, Executive of the Year, Marketing Campaign of the Year and App of the Year, among others.

"We are honored and proud to receive these three awards, which reflect the tremendous amount of hard work done by this amazing team," said Eric Hathaway, VP of Marketing at Zoot. "The team created significant, valuable transformations in a short period of time, and every member has been an integral part of that," Hathaway continued.

More than 200 worldwide professionals participated in the judging process to select this year's Stevie Award winners. Comments from the judge's panel about Zoot's submissions include 'Brilliant work, worthy of praise & recognition' and '... impressive marketing from a small team.'

"The nominations submitted for The 2018 American Business Awards were outstanding. The competition was intense, and those recognized as Stevie Award winners should be immensely proud of this accomplishment," said Michael Gallagher, president and founder of the Stevie Awards.

Details about The American Business Awards and the list of 2018 Stevie winners are available at www.StevieAwards.com/ABA.

About Zoot Enterprises

For over 25 years, Zoot Enterprises has been a global provider of advanced origination, acquisition, and decision management solutions. Its customer-centric tools and services enable clients to add value and differentiation, while providing simple, scalable solutions to specific business objectives. A leader in the fintech industry, Zoot offers a cloud based secure processing environment that delivers millisecond real time decisions accessing hundreds of cutting edge data sources to help reduce risk and increase conversions. The company's international client base includes major financial institutions, retailers and payment providers.

Find us on social:

Twitter @ZootEnterprises

LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/company/zoot-enterprises/

Facebook www.facebook.com/zootenterprises.

About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in seven programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 10,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 60 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.

Sponsors of The 2018 American Business Awards include HCL America, John Hancock Financial Services and SoftPro.

MEDIA CONTACT

Sara Tatnall

Zoot PR Manager

sara.tatnall@zootweb.com

406-556-7429

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/zoot-enterprises-honored-as-gold-and-silver-stevie-award-winners-in-2018-american-business-awards-300642704.html

SOURCE Zoot

Related Links

https://zootsolutions.com/

