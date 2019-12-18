Zoot Enterprises Named To Credit & Collections Power List

LEEDS, United Kingdom and FRANKFURT, Germany and ST. GALLEN, Switzerland and BOZEMAN, Mont., Dec. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Zoot is pleased to announce that it has been recognized by the Credit & Collections Power List, which acknowledges the most influential and innovative companies within the credit and collections technology industry. Zoot was named as a 'Top 20 Company in 2019,' identifying Zoot as an industry leader for its innovation, professionalism and the significant value it brings to its clients.

"We have performed great work for our clients during the past year," commented Adam Jackson, Managing Director of Zoot Enterprises, "and it is a privilege and an honor to be included amongst such great companies in the 2019 Power 20 list." Jackson continued, "Zoot strives to constantly benchmark and innovate based on our clients' needs, and we invest significant resources to ensure our products and services are the latest and the greatest. The inclusion in the Power List is a testament to this."

Zoot's innovative technology enables its clients to react quickly to the market. The cutting-edge platforms deliver millisecond real-time decisions accessing hundreds of data sources to help reduce risk and increase conversions. By automating complex strategies to achieve accurate real-time risk assessments, Zoot significantly raises straight-through-processing rates, which empowers clients to be more efficient and grow their business. With configurations that take only minutes, Zoot clients can adjust their strategies swiftly and cost effectively – and rapidly launch new lending products.

"Zoot has led the industry for automated decisioning ever since its inception in 1990," commented Erik Schmidt, Zoot's European CEO. "It is extremely rewarding to continue to be recognized 29 years later as a top 20 Power List company in the United Kingdom."

About Zoot

For over 29 years, Zoot Enterprises has been a global provider of advanced origination, acquisition, and decision management solutions. Its customer-centric tools and services enable Zoot's clients to add value and differentiation, while providing nimble, scalable solutions to specific business objectives. A leader in the fintech industry, Zoot's private cloud-based secure processing environment delivers millisecond real time decisions accessing hundreds of cutting-edge data sources to help reduce risk and increase conversions. The company's international client base includes major financial institutions, asset finance, merchant acquisition, retail finance, and payment providers.

Zoot – From Data to Decision.

