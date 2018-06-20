Zoot Enterprises Names Tony Rosanova President And CTO

"We are delighted to announce this transition, which comes to an individual who has been instrumental in the maturation and growth of Zoot Enterprises over the last 19 years," said Chris Nelson, Zoot CEO. "Tony is an experienced leader who consistently delivers results while engendering an attitude of respect among those who work with him," Nelson continued.

Rosanova first joined Zoot as the IT Resource Manager, and has also held positions at Zoot including Systems Administration Manager, CTO, and COO/CTO. During his tenure, Rosanova led the design of Zoot's data center and the expansion from one to five data centers across the US and Europe, as well as defined and implemented Zoot's internal and external audit programs.

Rosanova has also been instrumental in the expansion of the organization's products and services, pushing for Zoot's entrance into the auto titling services space – which the company did in 2017. Prior to Zoot, he worked for the United States Geological Survey. Rosanova studied Marketing at Arizona State University and Advertising at Northern Arizona University.

"I am excited for the next phase of Zoot and for the direction we are headed as an organization – both with our technology and the clients that we have the opportunity to work with," said Rosanova. "Our industry is changing rapidly and it is providing fantastic opportunities to be innovative and entrepreneurial in our response. Zoot is changing our entire approach to realize these opportunities, from our technology and processes to our culture and people. We want to thrill our customers with innovation and customer service," Rosanova continued.

Concurrent to this announcement, Dennis Dixon, President of Zoot Enterprises, was named President Emeritus – an appointment which will allow him to support Zoot during this transition. Dennis will retire next year after a distinguished 14-year career at Zoot Enterprises.

"We are so grateful to Dennis for the experience, guidance, and personality that he brought to Zoot over his 13 years as President, and for the guidance that he will continue to provide over the next year," remarked Nelson. "Without him, we would not be where we are today."

Dixon was President of Zoot Enterprises from May 2005 to June 2018. As President, he oversaw strong growth of Zoot's customer base and revenue, in addition to championing, developing and leading the Zoot Partner Program. Prior to joining Zoot, he was with EDS for 20 years, where he founded and managed EDS Montana and was founding Chairman of Tech Ranch technology business incubator. Earlier in his career, he held various managerial positions at General Motors during a 10-year tenure at that organization. Dixon earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Industrial Administration from General Motors Institute.

