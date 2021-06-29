Zoot Expands Global Footprint With New Data Center In Australia

Zoot Enterprises announces the next phase of its global expansion with a new data center in Sydney Australia. Tweet this

"Zoot has always put our customers first," said Tony Rosanova, President and CTO of Zoot. "This data center expansion is being driven by client needs, and is testament to our willingness and our flexibility to go above and beyond for our customer family. We are also proud to have built the center with our own framework, which allowed us to deploy this country-specific solution within weeks instead of months."

Zoot built the new center with its latest technology infrastructure, which gives customers ultimate control, flexibility and speed to market. The data center began operations in June, 2021.

Zoot Enterprises is a global provider of advanced origination, acquisition and decision management solutions for financial institutions. We offer comprehensive and flexible platforms for specific business needs that include loan origination, fraud detection and prevention, data acquisition and more.

