Zoot Named Winner of Best Technology Provider at Collections & Customer Services Awards 2018

LEEDS, United Kingdom and FRANKFURT, Germany and ST. GALLEN, Switzerland and BOZEMAN, Mont., Dec. 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Zoot announced that it has been named the winner of Best Technology Provider for Credit Risk and Fraud Prevention at Collections & Customer Services Awards 2018 (CCS). CCS awards celebrate outstanding achievements within collections and customer service and are highly regarded within the industry.

Zoot's award-winning solution transformed a 100% manual process to a highly automated process supported by a robust decisioning engine and sophisticated case management capabilities. The tailored solution ensures a fast and consistent application process by maximizing the auto-acceptance rate while at the same time managing sophisticated risk and anti-fraud checks for profitability. In addition, business users have direct control over the system and are able to make adjustments where they see fit using a patented real-time change tool to ensure the fastest time-to-market.

Zoot's award-winning platform ensures that best risk and fraud management practices are employed and significantly improves overall working efficiency, reduces operational costs and minimizes the need for IT involvement. The solution also adds transparency to the entire application process to ensure robust auditing requirements are met.

"This solution makes real-time risk assessment possible by automating complex decisioning paths and data provider calls to enable a fully transparent and controlled application process." Adam Jackson, Zoot's Managing Director, said: "The fact that our client now has real-time control over their decisions at the point of application is a game changer and the reaction times they now have is unparalleled in this industry."

Erik Schmidt, Zoot European CEO, added: "We are honored to be recognized as an industry leader. Having industry experts acknowledge the successes we have achieved for our clients is truly gratifying."

About Zoot

For over 28 years, Zoot Enterprises has been a global provider of advanced origination, acquisition, and decision management solutions. Its customer-centric tools and services enable Zoot's clients to add value and differentiation, while providing nimble, scalable solutions to specific business objectives. A leader in the fintech industry, Zoot's cloud based secure processing environment delivers millisecond real time decisions accessing hundreds of cutting edge data sources to help reduce risk and increase conversions. The company's international client base includes major financial institutions, retailers and payment providers. Zoot – From Data to Decision.

