Zooterra expands its nature conservation platform to 7 countries

NEW YORK, Sept. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Zooterra, a leading innovator in wildlife and habitat conservation consumer engagement, today announced the signing of five new strategic partnerships and release of its new platform. The African Forest Elephant Foundation (AFEF), Amigos del Lago Atitlan (Guatemala), Madagascar Biodiversity Partnership, Bluesource (USA), and Wildlife Alliance (Cambodia) will join with Wildlife Works (Kenya) on the Zooterra platform to increase engagement around nature conservation.

We are running out of time to preserve biodiversity around the world, and getting more people involved has never been more important. "Zooterra is honored to partner with some of the top conservation organizations in the world to bring an innovative way to engage and inspire a new generation of conservationists to protect our natural habitats and wildlife," said Julio Corredor, CEO and Founder of Zooterra.

Visitors on Zooterra's patent-pending platform will be able to buy digital token collectibles, each linked to a specific project, to become a Guardian of Nature. Since transparency and engagement are key drivers of Zooterra's mission, for every token purchased each Guardian will gain access to exclusive content about the project they are supporting through their purchase. Through its continued expansion, Zooterra is on the way to becoming a key platform in the fight against climate change and habitat and wildlife loss.

Partners are executing projects that support forests, wildlife and local communities. The combined partnerships now cover over 4 million acres of land in 7 countries and more than 20 different endangered species.

To learn more about the new Zooterra collectible tokens visit www.zooterra.com .

About Zooterra: Zooterra's mission is to democratize engagement and action around habitat and wildlife conservation. Zooterra is a new platform to engage in wildlife and habitat conservation in a direct, transparent and fun way using digital collectibles and satellite imaging technology. Zooterra personalizes the nature conservation experience by more directly connecting consumers to natural areas and wildlife. This breaks the degrees of separation between people and nature and creates the opportunity for more meaningful engagement, ultimately generating more funding for conservation. Learn more at www.zooterra.com

