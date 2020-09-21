Zoox Smart Data and Kubient launch strategic partnership to provide premium audiences with vetted first-party data to advertisers

NEW YORK, Sept. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kubient (Nasdaq: KBNT, KBNTW), an open marketplace that enables advertisers and publishers to reach, monetize and connect their audiences efficiently and effectively and Zoox Smart Data, a solution in applying Big Data and artificial intelligence, have launched a strategic partnership to allow advertisers to buy with vetted first party, consumer provided audience data, resulting in more efficient spends and maximum value connecting with premium audiences. This is the first adtech infrastructure and marketplace partnership that enables real time bidding programmatic access to and from demand platforms, brands and agencies. The close strategic partnership will grow an existing audience of over 100 million Wi-Fi users a year, to almost to a billion users in the next 18 months.

"The infrastructure that Zoox Smart Data provides enables our Audience Clouds direct marketplace to plug in and reach unique high value captive audiences in hospitality and transit locations, while accessing wi-fi and content portals at Choice Hotels, the New York MTA transit system and airports," said Kubient CEO, Peter Bordes. "This enables Kubient Audience Cloud demand partners the opportunity to get direct access to vetted first-party data, improving the quality of the audience they are advertising to."

"Our Partnership with Kubient has fully optimized Zoox Smart Data's ability to provide new revenue streams to our customers across the hospitality and transportation industries," said David Tyre, VP of Business Development, North America at Zoox Smart Data. "We look forward to increasing our joint footprint in the months and years to come."

About Zoox Smart Data

Zoox Smart Data, established in 2010, is an international provider of technological solutions which collects, organizes, and extracts data from Wi-Fi networks to build robust customer profiles, high value and targeted marketing audiences, and behavioral movement data to target ads, create more relevant campaigns and inform critical growth strategies. Our innovative approach has made us pioneers in applying Big Data and Artificial Intelligence in different segments such as Hospitality, Retail, Transportation and other spaces. Learn more at www.zooxsmart.com.

About Kubient

Kubient is a technology company with a mission to transform the digital advertising industry to audience-based marketing. Kubient's next-generation cloud-based infrastructure enables efficient marketplace liquidity for buyers and sellers of digital advertising. The Kubient Audience Cloud is a flexible open marketplace for advertisers and publishers to reach, monetize and connect their audiences. The company's platform provides a transparent programmatic environment with proprietary artificial intelligence-powered pre-bid ad fraud prevention, and proprietary real-time bidding (RTB) marketplace automation for the digital out-of-home industry. The Audience Cloud is the solution for brands and publishers that demand transparency and the ability to reach audiences across all channels and ad formats.

