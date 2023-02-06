ZOPPAS INDUSTRIES de MEXICO S.A. de C.V. ANNOUNCES SUCCESS IN COPYRIGHT PROTECTION

Also Responds to Backer-Springfield Release

SAN LUIS POTOSÍ, Mexico, Feb. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Zoppas Industries de México, S.A. de C.V. (ZIM) announced that they received dual rulings in Mexico regarding ZIM's copyright in that country. Their intellectual property was preserved through civil rulings and by an affirmative result from the Mexican Institute of Industrial Property.

ZIM also responded to a press release issued by Backer-Springfield about the results of a trade secrets litigation between ZIM and Backer EHP, Inc.

"We made a good faith effort in the trade secret litigation and were therefore obviously disappointed by the results," said Cesare Savini, COO Americas for ZIM. "However, we were delighted with the outcome in the case in Mexico which preserved our essential copyright."

While the trade secret suit is now resolved, the matter of attorneys' fees remains active. ZIM is very confident of its case in this aspect of the litigation.

