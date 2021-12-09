ZORA! Festival Organizers Announce 2022 Programming, New Outdoor Festival Location, and Mainstage Guests

ZORA! Festival 2022 also marks the return of its signature daytime Outdoor Festival of the Arts at its new location, "The Preserve in Eatonville", which is a natural habitat that has a historic and literary connection to Zora Neale Hurston. There will be mainstage performances by the legendary George Clinton and Parliament Funkadelic, Pieces of a Dream, and the one and only jazz trumpeter, Tom Browne. Attendees will also experience a diverse mix of daily programing featuring the Africa-America Women's Trade Expo ; Fine Arts Walk ; Children's Cultural, Education, and Heritage Center ; International Food Court ; and The Urban Nerd Con Pavilion . In addition, festival goers will have the opportunity to participate in the CosPlay Gala: A Collaborative Evening with the Orlando Urban Film Festival and the Urban Nerd Con.

The new ZORA! Festival 2022 programmatic events are "Traditions" Weekend: Middle and High School Students Celebrate Black Music Month June-17-18; and "HATitude! Cultural Flair," an African and African American design event on October 29. HATitude! Cultural Flair is the festival season's culminating event and is a fundraiser for P.E.C.'s Excellence Without Excuse (E-WE) Community Arts Lab and Learning Center programs for students K-12.

For more information regarding the ZORA! ® Festival visit www.zorafestival.org.

SOURCE ZORA! Festival