Zora Neale Hurston Festival of the Arts and Humanities Launches Hybrid Special Event

"Earlier this year, as we began to finalize how our organization would present the 32nd ZORA! Festival, in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, we determined our best course would be a hybrid event, available to a global audience. We are utilizing multiple platforms to present stimulating virtual programming allowing for real-time attendee interaction while also offering limited in-person activities, which pay strict attention to safety measures in accordance with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Our best practices will require the mandatory use of masks, limit the number of in-person attendees, enforce social distancing, and provide for hand sanitation," said N.Y. Nathiri, the executive director for the Association to Preserve the Eatonville Community, Inc. (P.E.C.).

2021 ZORA! Festival Events

Festival producers have put together an expertly curated month-long calendar of events that includes:

Thursday, JANUARY 7

Zora Neale Hurston's Virtual 130th Birthday Celebration

SATURDAY, JANUARY 9

"What is the Sound of Afrofuturism?"

2021 Opening Exhibition

Zora Neale Hurston National Museum of Fine Arts (The Hurston)

SUNDAY, JANUARY 17

Tour of Yards & Gardens of Historic Eatonville

Thursday, JANUARY 26

Inaugural Session: Community Conversations (A Virtual Event)

Race and Economic Realities in 21st Century America — Featuring Dr. William A. Darity, Jr.

African and African American Studies, and Economics at Duke University - First of a Three-Part Series on Race and Economic Realities in 21st Century America.

Thursday, JANUARY 28

Africa-America Women's Economic Forum (A Virtual Event)

Women Empowered for Economic Revival Beyond the Pandemic and Injustice

FRIDAY, JANUARY 29 – SATURDAY, JANUARY 30

Afrofuturism Conference: "Afrofuturism — What is its Sound?" Conference (A Virtual Event)

SATURDAY, JANUARY 30

A Taste of Eatonville & Drive-Movie Experience

Wymore Field

For additional information about ZORA! ® Festival 2021 events visit www.zorafestival.org .

SOURCE Zora Neale Hurston Festival of the Arts and Humanities

Related Links

https://zorafestival.org

