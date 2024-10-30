Zora's Best Friendz Partners with Canine Nutritionist Kayla Kowalski

Real, Healthy and Irresistible Dog Treats for Man's Best Friend

LOVELAND, Colo., Oct. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Zora's Best Friendz is thrilled to announce a partnership with renowned canine nutritionist Kayla Kowalski, an expert with nearly 3 million followers across Instagram, TikTok, Facebook and YouTube. The collaboration will promote healthier, more informed choices for dog owners and highlight Zora's Best Friendz premium dog treats, which offer a single ingredient, human-grade treat with exceptional nutritional value.

Today, all-natural, human-grade dog treats align perfectly with the latest trends to provide healthier options for dogs. The market is expanding rapidly, driven by the trends of pet humanization and human grade products. With over 40% of pet owners now seeking treats that are free from artificial ingredients, Zora's treats meet this demand with wholesome, nutritious options that support the health and well-being of beloved pets.

Kowalski's journey into canine nutrition began with a mission to help her rescue dog, Rudy, who suffered from various health issues exacerbated by traditional kibble. "I didn't know much about dog nutrition, but kibble just wasn't doing it for him," Kowalski shared. After discovering the transformative effects of a raw food diet, she became a Certified Canine Nutritionist. Now, she builds personalized diets for pet owners, showcasing the nutritional benefits of feeding dogs a more species-appropriate diet.

Through this partnership, Kowalski will create exclusive content for Zora's Best Friendz over the next year. She will focus on the advantages of raw food diets and how Zora's treats support a holistic approach to pet nutrition. She will explore different themes related to canine health, offering valuable insights that pet parents can implement at home.

Highlighting the Benefits of Zora's Best Friendz Treats

Zora's Best Friendz are high-quality, single-ingredient dog treats made with human-grade beef liver to prioritize health and wellness for every dog. With a focus on transparency and nutrition, Zora's treats are free from fillers, artificial flavors, preservatives and chemical treatments, making them ideal for pet parents who want the best for their furry companions.

Kowalski understands the importance of collaborating with brands that align with her commitment to quality and holistic health. She is enthusiastic about partnering with Zora's Best Friendz and supporting their mission to provide dogs with natural, nutritious food. The collaboration aims to educate pet owners on the significance of high-quality nutrition and demonstrate how Zora's treats can enhance a balanced diet for their pets.

Kowalski's approach to canine nutrition is grounded in science and a deep understanding of canine dietary needs. She emphasizes the importance of making informed decisions about pet health. "I am excited to share how I incorporate Zora's Best Friendz human-grade beef liver treats into my dogs' diets. Their single-ingredient treats are the only slow-roasted, freeze-dried treats made in a USDA facility. Dogs love them, and pet owners can feel good about feeding them. They're especially great for picky dogs and those with sensitive stomachs," Kayla remarked.

Discover Zora's Best Friendz ( www.zorasbest.com ) today and find irresistible, healthy and wholesome treats that are guaranteed to make any dog bark for more. Learn more about Kayla Kowalski by visiting her official website ( www.kaylakowalski.com ).

About Zora's Best Friendz

Zora's Best Friendz is a woman-owned, family-run pack of creators of drool-worthy, tail-wagging treats that will have dogs begging for more. Born from their struggle to find healthy treats for their pups, Pea and Pooh, they decided to take matters into their own hands. In their USDA-inspected facility, they roast and freeze-dry premium meats to create treats that are as tasty as they are nutritious. No weird chemicals or yucky stuff—just pure nutrition and deliciousness. The people behind Zora's Best Friendz believe that your best friendz deserve the very best, just like theirs do!

Press Contact:

Heather Holmes

[email protected]

1+(828)332-5307

publicityforgood.com/

SOURCE Zora’s Best Friendz