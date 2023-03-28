Zorro Steps Out of Stealth with $11.5M to Revolutionize Employee Health Benefits

Leveraging data analytics, Zorro's personalized health benefits platform helps employers and employees shift from "one-size-fits-all" insurance plans to customized coverage and predictable costs



NEW YORK and TEL AVIV, Israel, March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Zorro , a pioneer in optimizing the health benefits experience for employees, employers and brokers, today announced its launch out of stealth, along with an $11.5 million seed funding round co-led by Pitango and 10D. The funds will be used to further expand R&D efforts and scale customer operations.

The process of offering employee benefits is complicated, opaque and burdensome. For employers and brokers, offering benefits often results in unpredictable budgets, endless administration, and a distraction from the core business. For employees, health benefits are generic and too often, completely out of their control.

Zorro analyzes employers' benefit objectives to create a top-down predictable budget and benefit allowance per employee or group of employees. It also provides an end-to-end insurance management solution that offers a single, comprehensive platform making administering benefits seamless and effective. Additionally, Zorro acts as a financial companion and analyzes employees' healthcare needs, family situation, risk tolerance and other personal characteristics. It then generates a recommended benefit bundle consisting of health insurance, supplemental coverages, specialized digital health solutions, and other financial value-add services.

"Zorro sits at the exciting intersection of the healthcare and financial sectors, and we're proud to have developed a technology that makes offering employee health insurance plans more transparent, cost-effective and personalized," said Guy Ezekiel, CEO and co-founder of Zorro. "Our solution flips the outdated health benefits model upside down and gives employers predictability, while providing employees with the coverage that best fits their needs. The multi-disciplinary expertise that exists among the Zorro team members, including in healthcare, insuretech, software and big data, is a unique asset that allows us to accomplish our important mission of improving access to quality and affordable healthcare."

"Zorro's founders have leveraged their strong backgrounds in healthcare, financial investments and technology to address an unmet need in the market," said Rami Kalish, Managing Partner and Co-Founder of Pitango. "This new model that simplifies the employee health benefit selection process will undoubtedly see quick adoption by small to medium-sized businesses due to its ease of use and immediate return on investment."

" Almost 90% of employers plan to make changes to their health vendor partnerships in the next two years, but are still lacking the tools to offer employees personalized health insurance," said Yahal Zilka, Managing Partner, at 10D. "By prioritizing the health and financial requirements of employees, Zorro is putting the employee in control to ensure maximum and ideal insurance coverage."

Zorro's vision is to be the healthcare financial companion of the future by improving access to quality and affordable healthcare to millions of Americans. Zorro provides an end-to-end solution optimizing the employee, employer, and broker benefits experience. Its platform optimizes how to allocate employers' budgets, moving from a "one-size-fits-all" offering to a modular, personalized model for employees. Founded by Guy Ezekiel and Maya Perl, veteran executives in the healthcare and investment fields, Zorro was developed with a deep understanding of the US healthcare system and the needs of both employers and employees. For more information, please visit our website .

