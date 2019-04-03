Zorroa Appoints Former Autodesk Executive Marc Stevens CEO As Company Brings Visual Intelligence Solutions To Multiple Markets

OAKLAND, Calif., April 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Zorroa Corp., the world's leader in enterprise Visual Intelligence, today announced the appointment of Marc Stevens to the role of President and Chief Executive Officer. The move enables the Founder and former CEO Dan Wexler to transition to a full-time role as Chief Technology Officer. Marc comes to Zorroa with a wealth of experience as an executive in software companies such as Autodesk, Avid, Microsoft, and Softimage. Most recently, he was VP of Entertainment Solutions at Autodesk, where he was responsible for industry leading media and entertainment products, including Maya, Shotgun, and Arnold.

"Every business has significant untapped value locked away in unstructured visual assets. I am excited to be joining the incredible team at Zorroa bringing to market a broad suite of tools and services helping unlock insights that give companies their competitive advantage," said new Zorroa CEO Marc Stevens. "In addition to the Zorroa's core visual intelligence business, we continue to devote significant resources to simplify the process of applying machine learning to help businesses understand and leverage their data."

Zorroa is working with partners including Google, Amazon, and Oracle to deliver Visual Intelligence solutions that can automatically ingest, analyze, and organize millions of images, videos, and documents using the latest advances in machine learning addressing the challenge of exploiting exponentially increasing collections of visual assets - the largest untapped resource of information in most businesses.

"Marc joins at an ideal time," stated founder and CTO Dan Wexler. "The company has a number of initiatives underway where his expertise will help us execute while I return to my true passion - architecting solutions that address the incredibly difficult problems our users face. Zorroa has blazed the path for Visual Intelligence, but we have only scratched the surface for the potential of our technology and the challenges we can solve for customers."

Demand for the Zorroa Visual Intelligence platform drove significant growth for the company in 2018, with workforce tripling and revenue growing by over 700%. The majority of this growth comes from new market segments with solutions that address the challenge of managing exponentially increasing inventories of unstructured data assets - digital documents, images, and videos. Building on this momentum, Zorroa was recently selected for two Plug and Play Tech Center (plugandplaytechcenter.com) programs, opening doors in verticals that include enterprise, supply chain, finance, and insurance.

Zorroa is the leader in Visual Intelligence, AI-driven software and services for visual search and business intelligence that combines elegant user experiences, deep learning, and data integration. Founded in 2014 by Academy Award™ and Emmy® winning visual asset experts, we build off a proven track record of successfully designing, developing, deploying, and supporting enterprise software. It is our mission to build tools that understand the ever increasing amounts of unstructured visual data to gain insight and unlock value trapped in extensive collections of visual assets: video, images, and documents.

