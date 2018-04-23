ZorroSign Launches Its Green Initiative

SAN FRANCISCO, April 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- ZorroSign, Inc., launched Paperless Life, its green initiative during the celebration of Earth Day 2018, yesterday April 22. This initiative is in line with ZorroSign's vision to be a socially responsible company where its employees and customers can make a positive impact in the world.

ZorroSign introduces Paperless Life, its Green initiative.

ZorroSign's eSignature and Digital Transaction Management platform enables companies of all sizes to undergo digital transformation and go completely paperless. Its unique and patent-pending 4n6 (forensics) security token technology offers a complete audit trail with fraud and tamper detection for both digital and printed paper versions of electronically signed documents. This eliminates any concern about authenticity of digital documents. This is beyond what traditional pen-and-paper signatures ever offered and a much-differentiated solution in the market. By encouraging companies to go paperless, ZorroSign is making a difference by saving trees, saving water and reducing our carbon footprint.

"I have always been a strong believer that we should care about the environment as much as we do of each other as human beings," said Shamsh Hadi, co-founder and CEO of ZorroSign, Inc. "This is our home, planet Earth, and each one of us is responsible for doing our part. This is also part of our vision why ZorroSign was created. It makes us more responsible in the way we use our resources," Hadi said.

To kick off its green initiative, ZorroSign has launched an "Environmental Savings Calculator". The calculator lets you estimate trees, water and CO2 emission that can be saved by going paperless. The hidden cost of using paper for business transactions has increased significantly in the last 10 years. Through this calculator, companies can see how much time and cost savings can be realized by adopting a paperless strategy.

"Today is a day that brings each member of the team ZorroSign great happiness as we celebrate this with all of you," Hadi said.

Even before the launch of this initiative, ZorroSign customers have already contributed tremendous amounts towards reducing use of trees, water, and carbon footprint, while enjoying savings in cost and time directly impacting their bottom line.

To learn how ZorroSign can help you go paperless and become more socially responsible go to, http://www.zorrosign.com/Paperless-Life.

To learn more about ZorroSign eSignature and DTM solution, visit http://www.zorrosign.com.

Contact Info

Public Relations

ZorroSign, Inc.

1-855-ZORROSN (967-7676)

Marketing@ZorroSign.com

About ZorroSign, Inc.

ZorroSign, Inc. is the pioneer of electronic signature technology and the developer of the ZorroSign DTM, a unified platform, a complete Electronic Signature and Digital Transaction Management solution. ZorroSign streamlines end-to-end digital transactions with its bank-grade security and using its core technology including eSignature, enterprise-grade workflows, intelligent forms, document management system, and verification and authentication of eSignatures and documents using its proprietary 4n6 (forensics) technology.

Trademarks

ZorroSign, ZorroFill, ZorroSign 4n6 Token, JustZSign, are registered trademark of ZorroSign, Inc. and/or its affiliates. All other trademarked names or terms used in this document are the properties of their respective owners.

Related Files

ZS_brochure_web.pdf

Related Images

zorrosign-introduces-paperless-life.jpg

ZorroSign introduces Paperless Life

ZorroSign introduces Paperless Life, its Green initiative.

zorrosign-esignature-and-digital.png

ZorroSign eSignature and Digital Transaction Management

ZorroSign logo

Related Links

- ZorroSign Celebrates Earthday #PaperlessLife

- Is paperwork stressing you out? Visit ZorroSign today

Related Video

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=t1-ECgzk8_4

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/zorrosign-launches-its-green-initiative-300634407.html

SOURCE ZorroSign, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.zorrosign.com

