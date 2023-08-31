Zorus Announces Brett Cheloff As New CEO

News provided by

Zorus

31 Aug, 2023, 12:00 ET

Cheloff, previously CTO at Zorus, takes the reins for next wave of growth

TAMPA, Fla., Aug. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Zorus, Inc., which builds and operates enterprise-grade cybersecurity products and services exclusively for Managed Service Providers ("MSPs"), today announced the appointment of Brett Cheloff as its new CEO, effective September 5, 2023. Cheloff, who has been CTO at Zorus since the beginning of the year and was previously an executive at LabTech/ConnectWise, will guide the company in its next phase of growth. Current Zorus CEO Ian McChord is departing the company to pursue new interests after helping lead the company for the past three years.

Zorus is demonstrating strong customer and revenue growth, helping MSP partners protect in-office and remote workers from internet-based attacks from ransomware, phishing and botnet traffic. As CTO, Cheloff has been driving the development of next-generation cybersecurity products from Zorus.

"Brett Cheloff has been an integral part of the success and growth at Zorus," said Paul Sagan, Chair of the Zorus Board of Directors. "The Board recognized his extensive experience developing leading products for the MSP channel and his significant contributions to the company's go-to-market strategy. Brett's success and 19 years of experience in the industry make him a natural for this assignment, and his steadfast commitment to innovation makes him the ideal person to amplify growth at Zorus."

Commented Cheloff, "I'm truly honored to lead the Zorus team in our commitment to safeguarding our partners' customers from the intricate world of internet vulnerabilities and the nuanced challenges of insider threat prevention. Within the MSP community, we find ourselves at an exciting juncture, poised to innovate cybersecurity offerings and provide our partners with invaluable data and insights to fuel their business growth. Our path at Zorus is one of unwavering dedication, and I'm wholeheartedly committed to building upon our recent successes for the ultimate benefit of our valued partners!"

Sagan added, "The Board of Directors was unanimous in the decision to appoint Brett to become CEO at Zorus. At the same time, we want to thank Ian McChord for his efforts to help lead the company's early success and growth in the channel."

Zorus is a cutting-edge cybersecurity company that helps its MSP partners monitor, filter and secure internet traffic for their clients and their clients' employees, whether they work in an office or remotely. Zorus brings together a seasoned team of technology leaders with proven experience building and deploying enterprise-grade technologies for small and mid-size businesses.

About Zorus
Zorus, Inc., founded in 2017, focuses exclusively on developing innovative new cybersecurity products and services for the information technology channel served by managed service providers (MSPs). With headquarters in Tampa, FL, Zorus provides best-in-class cybersecurity products to MSP partners to help them grow their businesses and protect their clients. Investors in the company include Asymmetric Capital Partners, General Catalyst and Outsiders Fund. For more: www.zorustech.com.

Media Contact: 
Theresa Mazzuco
[email protected]

SOURCE Zorus

