ZOTAC to Celebrate 20th Anniversary with Full-Spectrum Showcases, and Anniversary-Exclusive Hardware

As a member of the NVIDIA Partner Network (NPN) Program, the Company plans to illustrate its future product strategy: a full-range of computational offerings for every application, from Gaming, Local AI deployment, to Industrial and Enterprise-level high performance computing applications.

ZOTAC: 20 Years Together, Pushing Limits Forever

ZOTAC, as a brand historically focused on gaming, has come a long way since first starting to offer NVIDIA GeForce graphics cards, and was one of the first pioneers of the now ubiquitous Mini PC product category, known for novel designs that pushed compact computing to new levels. During the exhibition, ZOTAC will be looking back at the last 20 years, and present the Company's significant products that shaped the Company, while looking forward to new heights.

Exclusive Edition Products & Worldwide Giveaway

The Company is also unveiling several 20th Anniversary-exclusive, titanium-themed products that cover both the Graphics Card category as well as Mini PCs, and more, to celebrate the occasion. Leading up to COMPUTEX 2026, gamers worldwide will have a chance to win these limited edition products for their own. For more information on the giveaway featuring over 20 products to be given out as prizes, fans can check out the official event page, or ZOTAC's official social media channels including Instagram, Facebook, and X.

MAGNUS ONE & MAGNUS ONE ULTRA

During COMPUTEX 2026, visitors will have a chance to see new members of ZOTAC's beloved flagship Mini PC series first-hand. The first of the line-up is the MAGNUS ONE ULTRA EU275080C, which will be premiering at the show, and is designed for true enthusiasts who crave perfection and demand nothing but the best. The MAGNUS ONE ULTRA retains the classic front silhouette of the regular MAGNUS ONE, but has been enhanced to fit an entire, fully-featured desktop GeForce RTX 5080 graphics card inside for game-changing performance without sacrificing desk or room space, and is the world's smallest computer with a GeForce RTX 5080 inside. The socketed, desktop-grade components allow for potential upgrades in the future, a future-proofing feature that remains present throughout the MAGNUS ONE series.

Also shown is the MAGNUS ONE ER98N5070C, which for the first time from ZOTAC comes equipped with an AMD Ryzen™ Processor with Zen 5 architecture for the ultimate gaming prowess and efficiency.

Gaming

Powered by the NVIDIA Blackwell architecture, GeForce RTX 50 Series GPUs bring game-changing capabilities to gamers and creators. Equipped with a massive level of AI horsepower, the RTX 50 Series enables new experiences and next-level graphics fidelity. Multiply performance with NVIDIA DLSS 4.5, generate images at unprecedented speed, and unleash creativity with NVIDIA Studio.

The full range of ZOTAC GAMING GeForce RTX 50 Series GPUs will be on full display, bringing head-turning design aesthetics and performance features.

ZOTAC GAMING will also present all-new flagship-performance, liquid-cooled prototype graphics cards with unique designs, including one water block design made specifically for DIY enthusiasts who prefer to plan their own liquid cooling loops for maximum performance and aesthetic appeal.

In addition, the Brand will be showcasing the ZOTAC GAMING ALLOY, a PC Case that was previously available exclusively to select Asia-Pacific Regions. The ALLOY is designed with the same premium aesthetics and material feel, to be used in concert with the Brand's GeForce RTX 50 Series graphics cards and to create harmoniously built, benchmark-crushing PC builds.

In the booth, ZOTAC will have dedicated NVIDIA GeForce RTX-accelerated demos, where visitors will be able to experience firsthand the graphical and AI prowess in gaming, productivity and creative workflows brought by cutting-edge NVIDIA hardware.

ZBOX PRO & Embedded Applications

ZOTAC will also be presenting compute solutions under the ZBOX PRO brand, including conventional mini PCs, NVIDIA Jetson SUPER ARM-based units, SoC-powered AIPCs, embedded MXM GPU modules, as well as the ZBOX PRO PICO-CM5, currently the world's most feature-dense compute module powered by the Raspberry Pi CM5.

Additionally, ZBOX PRO solutions powered by the latest NVIDIA Jetson T5000 system-on-module will also be shown, which feature NVIDIA Blackwell GPU architecture and delivers up to 2,070 FP4 TFLOPS of AI compute, designed for agentic AI, humanoid robotics and real-time sensor processing applications.

All of these offerings offer extended product availability until at least January 2036, and robust exteriors, crucial for long-term development and life cycles of embedded hardware.

AI & Enterprise Solutions

Enterprise-grade GPU Server hardware present at the booth maximizes customizability for deploying Large Language Models (LLMs), AI training, and fine-tuning, as well as building digital twins or running simulations by integrating NVIDIA Omniverse libraries. On display will be NVIDIA MGX 4U GPU server, and 6U rack-mounted GPU servers, capable of supporting up to 8 graphics cards, including NVIDIA RTX PRO 6000 Blackwell Server Edition graphics cards for workloads that demand massive computation density for Physical AI and high-fidelity digital twins, as well as a workstation unit that serves as a powerful entry point into NVIDIA Omniverse.

On-site, there will also be AI application demonstrations, including Large Language Model (LLM) assistants and fire-detection computer vision applications, run locally and entirely on ZOTAC hardware.

Experience ZOTAC in person at Booth No. N0513a, 4/F, NANGANG Exhibition Hall, from June 2, 2026 to June 5, 2026. For more information, please visit the event Landing Page on the ZOTAC official site.

ABOUT ZOTAC TECHNOLOGY PTE. LIMITED

ZOTAC Technology Pte. Limited is a Singapore-based hardware manufacturer and global pioneer of computing technology. Since 2006, ZOTAC has been continuously delivering cutting-edge products across multiple categories, from consumer-focused NVIDIA GeForce Graphics Cards and Mini PCs to industrial-grade embedded and GPU-accelerated computing solutions, emphasizing quality, performance and reliability with every offering.

In 2017, a sub-brand, ZOTAC GAMING, was launched with a focus on elevating the gaming experience of gamers around the world.

SOURCE ZOTAC Technology Pte. Limited