Zotec Foundation Announces $250,000 Donation to Foster Success

CARMEL, Ind., Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Zotec Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Zotec Partners, a leader in technology-enabled and data-driven healthcare revenue cycle solutions to optimize patient and provider financial experiences, announces a charitable contribution of $250,000 across three years to Foster Success. Through financial empowerment, educational success, workforce readiness, and youth engagement, Foster Success supports teens and young adults aged at a very critical time—when they are transitioning out of Indiana's foster care system.

"We know how important it is to support workforce readiness for young people, ensuring meaningful experiences and caring advocates for a stable career journey," said T. Scott Law, founder and CEO of Zotec Partners and chairman of Zotec Foundation. "We believe Foster Success is uniquely equipped to help the Zotec Foundation continue our commitment to support a brighter future for the at-risk youth of Indiana. They have such an innovative approach to helping young people succeed. Together, we're proud to support a positive trajectory towards self-sufficiency."

Donating $250,000 over three years, the Zotec Foundation will help Foster Success expand its workforce readiness program for young adults who have experienced foster care to meaningful employment. Through the program, these individuals will have access to resources and tools, such as high school and college programs, career coaching, and job training and placement.

"Partnering with the Zotec Foundation has empowered us to be more innovative and youth-focused, enhancing our work and therefore increasing program participation and quality outcomes," said Dr. Maggie Stevens, CEO and president at Foster Success. "We're extremely grateful for this generous support, which will help us ensure that young people who transition out of foster care are empowered, supported, and heard."

Both the Zotec Foundation and Foster Success have strong interests in improving health outcomes for young people across the state. In 2022, Foster Success will launch a new health and well-being program, assisting young people transitioning from pediatric to adult healthcare. The program will teach participants how to become self-advocates in setting and achieving their physical, mental and emotional wellbeing goals.

In 2021, the Zotec Foundation has donated nearly $1 million and counting to nonprofits supporting underserved youth throughout Indiana. The foundation launched its first open grants period this summer, donating $500,000 in total to 20 Indiana charities serving young people in the areas of mentoring, career development and health equity programming. To learn more about the Zotec Foundation and our philanthropic vision, please visit www.zotecpartners.com/zotec-foundation.

About the Zotec Foundation

The Zotec Foundation is a 501c3 charitable corporate foundation and philanthropic arm of Zotec Partners, Inc. The Foundation supports non-profit organizations that prepare individuals for successful futures. Through strategic partnerships and programs, the Foundation is focused on making the future brighter for the at-risk youth of Indiana. The Foundation also matches team member charitable contributions, coordinates the company's employee grant process, and the Dollars for Doers program monetarily supporting nonprofit organizations where team members volunteer. To learn more about the Zotec Foundation, visit https://zotecpartners.com/zotec-foundation/ and view the latest charitable news on Twitter @ZotecPartners.

About Foster Success

Foster Success is a 501c3 charitable organization that provides support to foster care youth at their most critical time – when they are transitioning out of the foster care system. Foster Success provides support through programs and resources that allow young adults to be educated, housed, financially stable, employed and connect to a support system by their 26th birthday. For more information, please visit https://fostersuccess.org/.

