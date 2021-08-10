Zotec Foundation Provides $500,000 in Grants to Boost Youth Programming in Indiana

Zotec Foundation donates $500,000 to programs serving youth in the areas of mentoring, healthy outcomes & IT education. Tweet this

During the 2021 grant cycle, Zotec Foundation awarded grants to the following nonprofits:

Mentoring:

Ascent 121 ( Hamilton County )

) Champions of Youth, Inc. ( Decatur County )

) College Mentors for Kids Inc. ( Marion County )

) Elevate Indianapolis ( Marion County )

( ) MCCOY Inc. ( Marion County )

) Montgomery Country Youth Services Bureau Inc. ( Montgomery County )

) Starfish Initiative ( Marion County )

) TeenWorks, Inc. ( Marion County )



Health Equity & Healthy Outcomes:

Fight for Life Foundation Inc. ( Marion County )

) Happy Hollow Children's Camp, Inc. ( Brown County )

) LifeSmart Youth ( Marion County )

) Playworks Indiana ( Marion County )

) RightFit, Inc. ( Marion County )

) Susie's Place Child Advocacy Centers ( Hendricks County )

) Youth Link Southern Indiana ( Clark County )

IT Education & Training:

Boys & Girls Club of Fort Wayne ( Allen County )

( ) Conexus Indiana ( Marion County )

) Freewheeling Community Bikes ( Marion County )

) Ripley County Community Foundation ( Ripley County )

) The Saint Florian Center ( Marion County )

"Preparing Hoosier youth for successful futures is what the people of Zotec are passionate about, and the value of these grants goes beyond dollars donated into meaningful and long-term partnerships," said Amy Waldron, director of foundation and corporate impact for Zotec. "Our charitable partners can count on us to collaborate in their missions through holistic solutions and resource-sharing, resulting in a positive and enduring impact."

Earlier this year, the Zotec Foundation announced a partnership with DREAM Alive, contributing $100,000 to help break the cycle of poverty by supporting vulnerable Hoosier youth and helping them discover career paths through mentoring and career development programs. To learn more about the Zotec Foundation and our funding priorities, please visit www.zotecpartners.com/zotec-foundation.

