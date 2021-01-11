Zotec Partners Bolsters COVID-19 Vaccine Information Management System (VIMS) for the State of Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS, Jan. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Zotec Partners (Zotec), one of the country's largest, privately-held, technology-enabled revenue cycle management (RCM) companies for healthcare providers and their patients, continues to enhance its Vaccine Information Management System (VIMS) as the state rollout plan moves forward. In partnership with the Indiana Department of Health (IDOH), this technology currently facilitates the distribution of COVID-19 vaccine to Indiana healthcare workers, first responders and Hoosiers 80 years old or older.

"Zotec is working very closely with the Governor and his team to provide critical technical solutions to manage the unprecedented and highly complex vaccination process for Hoosiers," said T. Scott Law, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Zotec Partners. "We quickly adapted our progressive healthcare platform to meet the needs of the state, enabling the tracking and deployment of COVID vaccination throughout the state efficiently and timely."

More than 460,000 COVID-19 vaccination appointments have already been scheduled leveraging Zotec's first-of-its-kind technology, including nearly 86,000 Hoosiers 80 and older. With an additional 300,000 anticipated to schedule by the end of the month, Zotec continues to bolster its technology to optimize the user experience, including its most recent update that initiates a holding queue designed for high volume times.

Zotec's vaccination management system communicates with eligible Hoosiers via text message for appointment reminders and follow up with a completion notification once the second dose has been administered. The system also tracks inventory levels and reallocation of the vaccine across the state, ensuring availability in the areas of most need. Accurate scheduling of the vaccine is essential as each of the two approved vaccines needs to be kept at very specific ultra-cold temperatures for injection and are rendered useless once it thaws past a certain point.

"We're fully-committed to supporting our state and helping Hoosiers in this time of unsurpassed need," said Law. "As the situation changes day-by-day, Zotec will continue to invest our people, processes and technology into delivering the necessary tools to streamline and simplify the vaccination process for individuals and healthcare systems across the state."

Zotec initially partnered with IDOH in April to facilitate COVID-19 testing throughout Indiana. By working closely with the State and its lab facility over the course of a few weeks, Zotec delivered an efficient, automated process to patients who may have been impacted by COVID-19. They also provided bar-coded labels with routing information for labs and facilitated communication between the Department of Health and Indiana patients.

Media Inquiries

Stephanie Freeman

(317) 273-3248

[email protected]

About Zotec Partners

Since 1998, Zotec Partners has developed and deployed solutions and services for healthcare organizations of all sizes and specialties with proprietary technology, people-centered service, and measurable results. An innovator in the business of healthcare, Zotec delivers financial and patient experience solutions to providers that transform their healthcare business relationships and simplify some of the most complex processes in healthcare. Today, Zotec manages more than 100 million medical encounters annually, and counting, and is the chosen partner for thousands of providers across the nation, improving the lives and relationships of patients and providers through intuitive interfaces, revenue cycle processes, deep analytics, clear price transparency, actionable reporting, and simple information sharing.

To learn more about Zotec Partners, please visit www.zotecpartners.com.

SOURCE Zotec Partners