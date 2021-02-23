Zotec Partners Healthcare Solution Chosen as a Double-Nominee for 'The Best of Tech' Awards Program

INDIANAPOLIS, Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Zotec Partners (Zotec), one of the country's largest, privately-held, technology-enabled revenue cycle management (RCM) companies for healthcare providers and their patients was selected as a two-time nominee for TechPoint's Mira Awards honoring 'The Best of Tech in Indiana.' More than 200 nominations were submitted for the 2021 awards program, which is Indiana's largest and longest-running technology excellence and innovation recognition program.

"To be nominated in two TechPoint Mira Awards categories is an honor for Zotec and our extraordinary employees who demonstrate incredible perseverance and passion in helping Hoosiers through the COVID crisis," said T. Scott Law Sr., Founder and CEO of Zotec Partners. "Zotec's seamless healthcare solution has been instrumental in facilitating the deployment of COVID-19 vaccines and testing across Indiana—demonstrating powerful results when people, processes and technology unite."

Zotec is nominated for Tech Product of the Year that recognizes ground-breaking technology with major milestones in 2020 and Pandemic Pivot of the Year (more than 200 employees), honoring organizations that responded in remarkable ways to serve societal or customer needs amidst pandemic-induced challenges. Nominees were selected by 52 independent judges who evaluated and ranked applications. Award winners will be announced on April 22 during a virtual live broadcast after nominees present to a judging panel, including company founders, CEOs, CTOs, CIOs, and other community leaders and technology experts.

"Our healthcare technology has enabled more than 1.7 million COVID vaccination appointments to be scheduled by Hoosiers since injections became available in December," said Law. "Zotec is investing in the development and infrastructure of solutions that enhance user experiences with our technology, creating a simple and seamless process that's second-to-none not just in the healthcare sector—but in any industry."

The Mira Awards nomination is preceded by Zotec's recent Tech Culture award presented by Powderkeg in the 2020 Top-Rated Enterprise category. This honor recognized Zotec for going above and beyond to cultivate a positive workplace environment and outstanding job of engaging, developing and supporting tech talent.

About Zotec Partners

Since 1998, Zotec Partners has developed and deployed solutions and services for healthcare organizations of all sizes and specialties with proprietary technology, people-centered service, and measurable results. An innovator in the business of healthcare, Zotec delivers financial and patient experience solutions to providers that transform their healthcare business relationships and simplify some of the most complex processes in healthcare. Today, Zotec manages more than 100 million medical encounters annually, and counting, and is the chosen partner for thousands of providers across the nation, improving the lives and relationships of patients and providers through intuitive interfaces, revenue cycle processes, deep analytics, clear price transparency, actionable reporting, and simple information sharing. To learn more about Zotec Partners, please visit www.zotecpartners.com.

About TechPoint:

TechPoint is the nonprofit, industry-led growth initiative for Indiana's technology companies and overall tech ecosystem. The team is focused on attracting talent, accelerating scale-up companies, activating the community and amplifying stories of success. For more information, please visit www.techpoint.org .

