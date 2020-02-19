Zotec Partners Named a Best Places to Work in Indiana Company for 2020

INDIANAPOLIS, Feb. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Zotec Partners (Zotec), one of the country's largest, privately-held, technology-enabled revenue cycle management (RCM) companies for healthcare providers and their patients, has made the list as one of the Best Places to Work in Indiana.

Specific company rankings will be unveiled April 30 at an awards dinner at the Indiana Convention Center in downtown Indianapolis, sponsored by Ivy Tech Community College. Zotec is being honored in the large companies between 250 and 999 U.S. employees category.

"It is a privilege to be named a Best Place to Work in Indiana, but to me the greatest recognition is that we were chosen by our employees," said Scott Law, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Zotec Partners. "Zotec is committed to providing a work environment where our people can learn and grow not only in their careers, but in their communities, as well. I could not be prouder of this team and their continued dedication to our clients, offering them solutions that maximize their business results and create a better healthcare journey at every step of the way – from patient to provider to payer."

This announcement comes on the heels of Zotec Partners' recent groundbreaking on a new national headquarters adjacent to the company's current location in Carmel. The five-story, 120,000 square foot modernized office building is designed for company growth in the years to come.

"Zotec's people are the most valuable component of our service offering, and we are excited to give our employees an inspiring workplace with a new headquarters that feels like home to them…a place where their work is not hindered by traditional corporate walls," Law added. "As a family-owned company, we proudly continue to lead the industry in price transparency, cost reduction and technology solutions for the healthcare consumer."

To determine the Best Places to Work in Indiana, companies from across the state entered a two-part survey process. The first aspect consisted of evaluating each nominated company's workplace policies, practices, philosophy, systems and demographics. This part of the process was worth approximately 25% of the total evaluation. The second part consisted of an employee survey to measure the employee experience and accounted for some 75% of the total evaluation. The combined scores determined the top companies and the final rankings.

For more information on the Best Places to Work in Indiana program, visit www.BestPlacestoWorkIN.com.

To learn more about Zotec Partners, please visit www.zotecpartners.com.

About Zotec Partners

Since 1998, Zotec Partners has developed and deployed solutions and services for healthcare organizations of all sizes and specialties with proprietary technology, people-centered service, and measurable results. An innovator in the business of healthcare, Zotec delivers financial and patient experience solutions to providers that transform their healthcare business relationships and simplify some of the most complex processes in healthcare. Today, Zotec manages more than 100 million medical encounters annually, and counting, and is the chosen partner for thousands of providers across the nation, improving the lives and relationships of patients and providers through intuitive interfaces, revenue cycle processes, deep analytics, clear price transparency, actionable reporting, and simple information sharing.

Contact:

Carolyn Manco

234567@email4pr.com

317-764-7889

SOURCE Zotec Partners

Related Links

http://www.zotecpartners.com

