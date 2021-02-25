Zotec Partners Receives Back-to-Back Best Place to Work Honors

INDIANAPOLIS, Feb. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Zotec Partners (Zotec), one of the country's largest, privately-held, technology-enabled revenue cycle management (RCM) companies for healthcare providers and their patients was named as one of the Best Places to Work by the Indiana Chamber of Commerce. This year marks the second consecutive year Zotec was recognized in the large company category, consisting of 15 total winners from across the state.

"It's truly an honor to be recognized as a top place to work for the second year in a row and to be in standing with so many exceptional companies," said T. Scott Law Sr., Founder and CEO of Zotec Partners. "Providing the best care for our people has always been Zotec's priority—especially in a year with so many unforeseen workplace challenges, our company culture has made the extraordinary possible."

This statewide awards program is designed to identify, recognize and honor employers in Indiana with leading workplace cultures. The 2021 winners list is made up of 125 companies selected in four categories: small companies of 15-74 employees, medium companies of 75-249 employees, large companies of 250-999 employees, and major companies consisting of more than 1,000 employees.

"Our people have shown tremendous resilience this year—despite the distances and voids in gatherings, we've grown closer and more impactful as a company," added Aimee Harvey, EVP of HR and Organizational Development at Zotec. "We've really leveraged technology to our advantage to listen, engage and recognize employees at every opportunity."

Companies entered the two-part survey process to determine the Best Places to Work in Indiana. The first part consisted of evaluating each company's workplace policies, practices, philosophy, systems and demographics worth approximately 25% of the total evaluation. The second part consisted of an employee survey to measure the employee experience worth approximately 75% of the total evaluation. The combined scores determined the top companies and the final rankings. Best Companies Group managed the overall registration and survey process in Indiana, analyzed the data, and determined the final rankings.

"We have many tremendous employers in the state, so it's great to see more and more companies take part in this effort to evaluate their workplace cultures and gain the recognition they deserve," said Indiana Chamber President Kevin Brinegar. "These companies consistently demonstrate to their employees how much they value their contributions."

The final rankings will be announced at an awards ceremony on Thursday, May 6, 2021, and then published in the Indiana Chamber's BizVoice® magazine after the event. For more information on the Best Places to Work in Indiana program, visit www.BestPlacestoWorkIN.com.

About Zotec Partners

Since 1998, Zotec Partners has developed and deployed solutions and services for healthcare organizations of all sizes and specialties with proprietary technology, people-centered service, and measurable results. An innovator in the business of healthcare, Zotec delivers financial and patient experience solutions to providers that transform their healthcare business relationships and simplify some of the most complex processes in healthcare. Today, Zotec manages more than 100 million medical encounters annually, and counting, and is the chosen partner for thousands of providers across the nation, improving the lives and relationships of patients and providers through intuitive interfaces, revenue cycle processes, deep analytics, clear price transparency, actionable reporting, and simple information sharing. To learn more about Zotec Partners, please visit www.zotecpartners.com.

