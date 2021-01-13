Zotec Partners Selected as a Winning Company for Powderkeg's 2020 National Tech Culture Awards

INDIANAPOLIS, Jan. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Zotec Partners (Zotec), one of the country's largest, privately-held, technology-enabled revenue cycle management (RCM) companies for healthcare providers and their patients has been announced as a winning company for Powderkeg's 2020 National Tech Culture Awards in the Top-Rated Enterprise category. This award recognizes Zotec as going above and beyond to cultivate a positive workplace environment and outstanding job of engaging, developing and supporting tech talent.

"Zotec is honored to receive this award from Powderkeg recognizing our company culture as one of the greatest across the nation and tech industry," said Aimee Harvey, EVP of Human Resources and Organizational Development of Zotec Partners. "We're intentional about creating an inviting and inclusive workplace environment that cultivates ongoing talent development and inspires team members from their first day forward to be bold, creative and visionary."

The award winners were selected by an independent panel of subject matter experts who reviewed and ranked applications based on corporate culture within their workplaces, including employee engagement and development, perks and benefits, corporate and community impact, and health and wellness.

This honor is preceded by Zotec's recent award by the Indiana Chamber of Commerce naming the company as a Best Places to Work in Indiana for 2020 in the Large Companies category. Employers were awarded the honor based on an employee survey on engagement and satisfaction, including workplace policies, practices, philosophy, systems and demographics.

"We're passionate about our people—the extraordinary team members at the forefront of innovation in the healthcare industry," said Harvey. "We invest heavily in our team members continued growth and satisfaction, and together the opportunities for success are endless."

The Powderkeg awards were held at the first-ever two-day Unvalley Virtual Conference in December, where attendees connected with some of the biggest names in tech, including founders and industry leaders defining the future. Learn more about the finalists at powderkeg.com/awards.

