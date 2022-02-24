Zotec Partners selected as nominee for TechPoint Mira Awards honoring 'The Best of Tech in Indiana'

CARMEL, Ind. , Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Zotec Partners (Zotec), a leader in technology-enabled and data-driven healthcare revenue cycle management solutions to optimize financial experiences, was selected as a finalist for this year's 'The Best of Tech in Indiana' awards. The annual Mira Awards program is hosted by TechPoint, the growth accelerator for Indiana's tech ecosystem, and is the state's largest, best known and most prestigious technology awards.

"We're honored to be a finalist in the Service Partner of the Year category--the dedication and passion we provide to every client is like no other in the healthcare technology space," said T. Scott Law, founder and CEO of Zotec Partners. "We achieved many milestones this past year with our clients, and our team is looking forward to delivering even more meaningful solutions and services to further these partnerships."

In the Service Partner of the Year category, TechPoint Mira Awards recognize the year's best service providers delivering remarkable, impactful service to clients. Finalists were selected based application criteria, including service provided, technology solution, and the overall impact on client success in the 2021 calendar year.

"Zotec is committed to quality in all we do, and this is evident in the way we've always operated with an intentional balance of people, processes, and technology," said Law. "This powerful combination enables us to optimize the financial experience for our healthcare providers across the country and their patients."

Nominees were selected by 52 independent judges who evaluated and ranked the applications. In early March, nominees will present their cases and be interviewed by judging panels, after which the judges will deliberate and select the winners. Judges include company founders, CEOs and presidents, CTOs, CIOs and other community leaders and subject matter experts.

The nominees include individuals, community organizations, investors, educators, entrepreneurs and tech employers with remarkable achievements in the prior year. A complete list of the nominees competing for the state's top technology honors in the 2022 Mira Awards is available at techpoint.org/mira. Nominees will celebrate and winners announced during an awards gala on April 23, 2022.

Zotec was a double finalist in the 2021 TechPoint Mira Awards in the categories of Tech Product of the Year and Pandemic Pivot of the Year, selected for the company's vaccine administration, facilitating millions of COVID-19 tests and vaccinations throughout the state of Indiana. For details on Zotec's industry-leading healthcare technology solutions and its celebrated corporate culture, visit zotecpartners.com.

About Zotec Partners

Zotec Partners (Zotec) is the country's largest, privately held provider of patient engagement, revenue cycle and practice management solutions for healthcare practices and their patients. Supporting more than 120 million medical encounters annually, Zotec's progressive technology solutions, data-driven tools and industry-leading client support transforms the financial capabilities for more than 21,000 healthcare providers nationwide. Our powerful revenue cycle resources enable patients with a more seamless and fulfilling bill care experience, leading to peak revenue optimization for healthcare providers. Learn more about Zotec and stay up-to-date on Twitter or LinkedIn.

About TechPoint

TechPoint is the nonprofit, industry-led growth initiative for Indiana's technology companies and overall tech ecosystem. The team is focused on attracting talent, accelerating scale-up companies, activating the community and amplifying stories of success. For more information, please visit www.techpoint.org.

