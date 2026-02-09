Zoth Raises Strategic Round with Follow-on from Taisu Ventures, Luca Netz (Founder of Pudgy Penguins), JLabs Digital Family Office

Strategic investment accelerates Zoth's vision to build the world's first privacy focused stablecoin neobank for retail users and institutions

SINGAPORE, Feb. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Zoth, a privacy first stablecoin neobank ecosystem building trusted, transparent & compliant financial infrastructure for the open dollar economy, today announced the completion of an undisclosed strategic round led by Taisu Ventures, with participation from Luca Netz, CEO & Owner of Pudgy Penguins, and JLabs Digital.

"Our decision to participate in the follow-on round reflects our continued confidence in Zoth's execution since our initial investment. The team has made steady progress, with a clear emphasis on security, and we look forward to seeing how the company develops its longer-term strategy."

- Takashi Hayashida, Managing Partner, Taisu Ventures

"Our continued investment in Zoth reflects conviction in their execution. Privacy-first stablecoin infrastructure unlocks markets traditional finance has ignored for decades. The team is building exactly that."

- Aly Madhavji, Managing Partner, Blockchain Founders Fund

Strategic Alignment from Web3 Leaders

Joining the round, Luca Netz - CEO of Pudgy Penguins. Supports Zoth's strategy of building a retail-ready brand anchored by its mascot, Zoctopus. With Luca's expertise, Zoctopus is positioned to become the next rising IP, echoing the massive success of the Pudgy Penguins and building a strong community around Zoth.

JLabs Digital has joined as a key participant as it accelerates their strategic vision of building a regulated and compliant DeFi fund leveraging Zoth's Infrastructure.

Empowering the Global South: Bringing Institutional DeFi to Everyday Finance

This strategic capital arrives as the demand for borderless, stablecoin-based financial services reaches an all-time high in emerging markets. Zoth is addressing the critical barriers to adoption, complexity, and privacy, by combining the high-yield opportunities of decentralized finance with the intuitive experience of a traditional neobank. By utilizing a "privacy-first" framework, Zoth ensures that institutional-grade security is accessible to retail users, allowing them to save, spend, and earn in a dollar-denominated economy without the volatility or technical hurdles typically associated with blockchain technology.

About Zoth

Zoth is a privacy-first stablecoin neobank ecosystem building secure financial infrastructure for the next era of global finance. By leveraging programmable money to deliver sustainable yields, seamless global payments, and frictionless everyday spending, Zoth is onboarding billions of non-crypto-native users across the Global South into a borderless dollar economy.

