Zotos Professional Launches #MyHairGame Campaign with National Hair Creator Day

The holiday celebrates "Hair Creators," Zotos Professional's highly creative self-stylists who enjoy expressing themselves through one of their most versatile, distinguishing, and visible features: their hair. With the goal of bringing out everyone's inner Hair Creator, National Hair Creator Day gives participants an opportunity to showcase their hair styling skills by sharing their best looks in selfies or videos with the tag #MyHairGame on Zotos Professional's dedicated landing page or Instagram page.

The business, whose portfolio of brands includes AGEbeautiful, All About Curls, Volumax, Quantum Perms, and Biotera, will also help foster the creativity of future Hair Creators by donating One Hundred Dollars ($100.00) to Art Feeds for every #MyHairGame submission. Art Feeds equips schools and children's organizations with resources to create spaces where children's creativity and expression thrive. Every One Hundred Dollar ($100.00) donation covers the cost of ten (10) art packs full of creative supplies, for the purpose of artistic development among the next generation.

"We chose to partner with Art Feeds because we believe art education is so important for children, especially in light of the difficult year they've been through," says Michelle Ryan, VP of Marketing at Zotos Professional. "The organization supports the idea of self-care through creative expression, which is what we want to help our Hair Creators achieve as well."

National Hair Creator Day will mark the beginning of the "My Hair Game" campaign, developed in partnership with global brand experience agencies Sense and SocialQ, that encourages Hair Creators to "put their hair in the game" while doing good for kids and joining the Hair Creator community. To help promote the program, Zotos Professional has partnered with fourteen (14) influencers who will share their own hair creations.

Submissions will be accepted through September 30th, 2021, and Zotos Professional's donation will total Twenty-Five Thousand Dollars ($25,000.00), which will be guaranteed to Art Feeds regardless of how many submissions are received.

"We are thrilled about this generous partnership," says Meg Bourne, Art Feeds Founder and CEO. "One of our basic rules is 'There are no wrong answers,' and Hair Creators embody that rule as they push their expression, creativity, and style to new levels. Not only is Zotos Professional providing an essential need of art supplies to thousands of our students, but also a fantastic example of how to be self-confident, make art in unconventional ways, and continue to expand creatively as a grown-up."

About Zotos Professional

Since 1929, Zotos Professional has been a pioneer in the hair care industry, and is dedicated to research-backed innovations, cutting-edge technology, premium ingredients, exhaustive testing, green production, and unbeatable value. The company's goal is to provide the support and inspiration to make the dreams of Hair Creators and their clients a reality, in the salon or at home. For more information, please visit www.zotosprofessional.com.

About Henkel in North America

In North America, Henkel operates across its three business units: Adhesive Technologies, Beauty Care, and Laundry & Home Care. Its portfolio of well-known consumer and industrial brands includes Schwarzkopf® hair care, Dial® soaps, Persil®, Purex®, and all® laundry detergents, Snuggle® fabric softeners as well as Loctite®, Technomelt® and Bonderite® adhesives. With sales of around 6 billion US dollars (5 billion euros) in 2020, North America accounts for 27 percent of the company's global sales. Henkel employs approximately 9,000 people across the U.S., Canada and Puerto Rico. For more information, please visit www.henkel-northamerica.com, and on Twitter @Henkel_NA.

Photo material is available at www.henkel-northamerica.com/press

Brand Contact:

Jodi Cioffi, Senior Manager, Communications & Influencer Marketing at Zotos International, Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Zotos Professional