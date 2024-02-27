Zotos Professional Prioritizes Scalp Care with New Biotera Intensive Collection

Zotos Professional Disrupts the Scalp Wellness Category with Three NEW Dual-Action Formulas Expanding the Esteemed Biotera Portfolio

DARIEN, Conn., Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Zotos Professional brand Biotera released three new Intensive products to its scalp-friendly line: 2:1 Scalp Scrub + Shampoo, 2:1 Cool + Hydrate Balm, and 2:1 Protective Leave-In + Overnight Treatment. These additions enhance the existing dermatologist-tested Biotera lineup, offering unique formulas that blend convenience, affordability, and scalp-friendly formulations.

Biotera's new 2:1 Intensive products address surging consumer awareness of scalp health while catering to the escalating market demand for specialized care. This release reflects the brand's continued commitment to providing solutions that extend beyond conventional shampoos and treatments, tapping into the evolving needs of the modern consumer.

"As pioneers in haircare, Zotos Professional continues to elevate its consumer-centric product offerings that recognize the critical need for accessible scalp care.

Biotera makes scalp health a ritual, with scalp-friendly formulas meeting affordability," said Michelle Ryan, Vice President of Brand Development, Zotos Professional. "Zotos Professional is leading the charge, boasting a nearly 100-year history of innovation in the haircare industry."

The three new 2:1 Intensives are designed to complement and optimize the Biotera user's hair care regimen. Each product contains scalp-friendly formulas, made with two times the pre- and post-biotic blend of coconut yogurt compared to the current portfolio.

NYC-based trichologist and pro hairstylist Shab Caspara used the Intensives collection to test the products' efficacy and interaction with the scalp environment. "The key to healthy, full hair starts at the scalp, and Biotera's formulas support an optimal environment for a healthy scalp," explained Caspara.

Biotera's Intensive formulas are dermatologist-tested, sulfate-free*, Vegan** and PETA-Approved. The Biotera 2:1 Intensive products are currently available at Amazon.com for $14.99 MSRP and will be available at Sally Beauty in May 2024.

Biotera 2:1 Scalp Scrub + Shampoo

Dual-action Scalp Scrub + Shampoo

Gently exfoliates the scalp with apricot seeds

Richly lathers to remove oil and product build-up

Provides increased volume, softness and shine to hair

MSRP $14.99

Biotera 2:1 Cool + Hydrate Balm

Dual-action conditioner

Work through lengths to leave hair feeling soft, nourished, and manageable

Contains menthol to provide a refreshing cooling sensation

Hydrates the scalp to replenish moisture

MSRP $14.99

Biotera 2:1 Protective Leave-In + Overnight Treatment

Dual-use as a Protective Leave-In, or as an Overnight Treatment

Strengthens and protects hair, reducing breakage by over 80% ***

Leaves hair feeling nourished, soft & manageable

Protects from heat styling up to 450°F

MSRP $14.99

For more information, please visit https://www.zotosprofessional.com/pages/biotera

* SLS/SLES Sulfates = Sodium Lauryl Sulfate/Sodium Laureth Sulfate

** Free from animal-derived ingredients

*** Against combing breakage on damaged hair vs. a non-conditioning shampoo when used with Biotera Intensive Scalp Scrub + Shampoo

