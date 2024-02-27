Zotos Professional Prioritizes Scalp Care with New Biotera Intensive Collection

Zotos Professional Disrupts the Scalp Wellness Category with Three NEW Dual-Action Formulas Expanding the Esteemed Biotera Portfolio

DARIEN, Conn., Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Zotos Professional brand Biotera released three new Intensive products to its scalp-friendly line: 2:1 Scalp Scrub + Shampoo, 2:1 Cool + Hydrate Balm, and 2:1 Protective Leave-In + Overnight Treatment. These additions enhance the existing dermatologist-tested Biotera lineup, offering unique formulas that blend convenience, affordability, and scalp-friendly formulations.

Biotera's new 2:1 Intensive products address surging consumer awareness of scalp health while catering to the escalating market demand for specialized care. This release reflects the brand's continued commitment to providing solutions that extend beyond conventional shampoos and treatments, tapping into the evolving needs of the modern consumer.

"As pioneers in haircare, Zotos Professional continues to elevate its consumer-centric product offerings that recognize the critical need for accessible scalp care.

Biotera makes scalp health a ritual, with scalp-friendly formulas meeting affordability," said Michelle Ryan, Vice President of Brand Development, Zotos Professional. "Zotos Professional is leading the charge, boasting a nearly 100-year history of innovation in the haircare industry."

The three new 2:1 Intensives are designed to complement and optimize the Biotera user's hair care regimen. Each product contains scalp-friendly formulas, made with two times the pre- and post-biotic blend of coconut yogurt compared to the current portfolio.

NYC-based trichologist and pro hairstylist Shab Caspara used the Intensives collection to test the products' efficacy and interaction with the scalp environment. "The key to healthy, full hair starts at the scalp, and Biotera's formulas support an optimal environment for a healthy scalp," explained Caspara.

Biotera's Intensive formulas are dermatologist-tested, sulfate-free*, Vegan** and PETA-Approved. The Biotera 2:1 Intensive products are currently available at Amazon.com for $14.99 MSRP and will be available at Sally Beauty in May 2024.

Biotera 2:1 Scalp Scrub + Shampoo

  • Dual-action Scalp Scrub + Shampoo
  • Gently exfoliates the scalp with apricot seeds
  • Richly lathers to remove oil and product build-up
  • Provides increased volume, softness and shine to hair
  • MSRP $14.99

Biotera 2:1 Cool + Hydrate Balm

  • Dual-action conditioner
  • Work through lengths to leave hair feeling soft, nourished, and manageable
  • Contains menthol to provide a refreshing cooling sensation
  • Hydrates the scalp to replenish moisture
  • MSRP $14.99

Biotera 2:1 Protective Leave-In + Overnight Treatment

  • Dual-use as a Protective Leave-In, or as an Overnight Treatment
  • Strengthens and protects hair, reducing breakage by over 80% ***
  • Leaves hair feeling nourished, soft & manageable
  • Protects from heat styling up to 450°F 
  • MSRP $14.99

For more information, please visit https://www.zotosprofessional.com/pages/biotera

* SLS/SLES Sulfates = Sodium Lauryl Sulfate/Sodium Laureth Sulfate
** Free from animal-derived ingredients
*** Against combing breakage on damaged hair vs. a non-conditioning shampoo when used with Biotera Intensive Scalp Scrub + Shampoo

About Henkel in North America
Henkel's portfolio of well-known brands in North America includes Schwarzkopf® hair care, Dial® soaps, Persil®Purex®, and all® laundry detergents, Snuggle® fabric softeners as well as Loctite®, Technomelt® and Bonderite® adhesives. With sales close to 6.5 billion US dollars (6 billion euros) in 2022, North America accounts for 27 percent of the company's global sales. Henkel employs over 8,000 people across the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. For more information, please visit www.henkel-northamerica.com, and on Twitter @Henkel_NA.

About Henkel
With its brands, innovations, and technologies, Henkel holds leading market positions worldwide in the industrial and consumer businesses. The Adhesive Technologies business unit is the global leader in the market for adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings. With Consumer Brands, the company holds

leading positions especially in hair care and laundry & home care in many markets and categories around the world. The company's three strongest brands are Loctite, Persil and Schwarzkopf.

In fiscal 2022, Henkel reported sales of more than 22 billion euros and adjusted operating profit of around 2.3 billion euros. Henkel's preferred shares are listed in the German stock index DAX. Sustainability has a long tradition at Henkel, and the company has a clear sustainability strategy with concrete targets. Henkel was founded in 1876 and today employs a diverse team of more than 50,000 people worldwide – united by a strong corporate culture, shared values and a common purpose: "Pioneers at heart for the good of generations." More information at www.henkel.com

Photo material is available at www.henkel-northamerica.com/press

Media Contact:
Contact: Carly Mehl
Phone: 781-279-3200
Email: [email protected] 

SOURCE Zotos Professional

