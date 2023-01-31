Zotos Professional Selects CRC as Agency of Record for Better Natured® Vegan Hair Care and Color Brand

NEW YORK, Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Zotos Professional has selected CRC, a 360PR+ agency, for Better Natured®, its vegan hair care brand of at-home hair color and hair care products available at JCPenney Beauty, Amazon and BetterNatured.com.

Better Natured® provides a salon quality hair color experience for an increasing number of consumers who want to color their hair at home, providing salon-quality performance and good clean fun at home– a trend spurred by the pandemic and expected to continue with the down economy predicted in 2023.

"We're excited to increase awareness and sales with US consumers for the innovative Better Natured® line with CRC's help," said Michelle Ryan, Head of Marketing, Digital and Customer Experience for Zotos Professional. "CRC brings significant expertise introducing and building beauty and personal care brands for the mass market and stood out for their combination of insights and relationships."

CRC will be responsible for elevating and driving consumer awareness of Better Natured®'s at-home hair color, as the broader line of Better Natured® hair care offerings launched at JCPenney Beauty.

"As more consumers look to clean beauty products for their self-care routines, we're honored to partner with Better Natured® – a brand with roots in professional hair care and a sustainable mindset – that provides consumers with easy to use options right at home," said Cindy Riccio, Executive Vice President and General Manager for CRC at 360PR+.

For more information about Better Natured®, visit https://betternatured.com/.

About Zotos Professional

Since 1929, Zotos Professional has been a pioneer in the hair care industry, and is dedicated to research-backed innovations, cutting-edge technology, high-quality ingredients, exhaustive testing, unbeatable value and Green Circle Certified Salons. The company's goal is to provide the support and inspiration to make the dreams of Hair Creators a reality. For more information, please visit www.zotosprofessional.com.

About Henkel in North America

Henkel's portfolio of well-known brands in North America includes Schwarzkopf® hair care, Dial® soaps, Persil®, Purex®, and all® laundry detergents, Snuggle® fabric softeners as well as Loctite®, Technomelt® and Bonderite® adhesives. With sales close to 6 billion US dollars (5 billion euros) in 2021, North America accounts for 25 percent of the company's global sales. Henkel employs over 8,000 people across the U.S., Canada and Puerto Rico. For more information, please visit www.henkel-northamerica.com, and on Twitter @Henkel_NA.

CRC is part of the 360PR+ family of agencies. Established in 2007, CRC has been recognized as one of the top 20 NYC PR firms, selected from more than 2,000 firms based on reputation, credibility, experience and professionalism as ranked by Expertise.com. CRC has also been named one of the top New York Specialty Agencies by the New York Observer. 360PR+ is a leading independent agency with a reputation for excellence in consumer and b2b marketing, offering clients reach and expertise in 100+ cities around the world as a partner in PROI Worldwide. For more information, visit www.360PR.plus and www.cricciocomm.com.

*Better Natured® uses the Global ISO Standard 16128 which defines naturally-derived as a plant or mineral derived material and water which is found in nature and has undergone limited processing.

