ZOUK GROUP ANNOUNCES ELECTRIFYING 2024 RESIDENT LINEUP AT RESORTS WORLD LAS VEGAS

The biggest musical acts from around the globe will take over Zouk Nightclub and Ayu Dayclub in 2024

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Las Vegas' premier party destinations, Zouk Nightclub and Ayu Dayclub, are redefining the city's nightlife scene with the unveiling of their star-studded 2024 resident lineup. Since opening in June of 2021, the vibrant venues have lived up to their reputation of being the hottest nightlife and daylife locations on the Strip, with top-tier DJs and unforgettable performances from award-winning artists.

Kicking off 2024 is returning resident artist Kaskade, who will be showcasing new music and performing surreal sets with fellow acclaimed resident artist deadmau5. Kaskade will also bring back the wildly popular "Summer Lovin'" day party at the outdoor oasis, Ayu Dayclub, later this year. Also returning to the iconic venues is international music sensation DJ Snake. On the heels of a spectacular first show during NYE Weekend, EDM giants ODESZA are set to call Zouk Nightclub home for their first Las Vegas residency. Additionally, debuting at the famed venue will be R&B legend T-Pain, who recently announced his first-ever residency with Zouk Group.

House and dance music are continuing to dominate Zouk Nightclub and Ayu Dayclub, as recently announced global superstars MEDUZA and James Hype are set to take over the esteemed venues. Voted "Best Nightclub" for the 2023 Best of Vegas awards, Zouk Nightclub is known for having one of the best atmospheres in Las Vegas with extensive production capabilities for unforgettable shows and DJ sets. Leveraging Zouk's state-of-the-art technology is new resident artist Illenium, who will utilize the nightclub's famed Mothership and giant LED screens to create an immersive high-tech experience unique to the Strip's nightlife scene.

Zouk Group's complete 2024 resident artist lineup includes (in alphabetical order):

- Andrew Rayel - James Hype - Cash Cash - Jonas Blue - Damante - Kaskade - deadmau5 - KROMI - DJ Flight - Louis The Child - SAVI - Ludacris - DJ Snake - MEDUZA - Duke Dumont - Nicky Romero - Elderbrook - ODESZA - Emo Nite - Pickle - EstoVega - RL Grime - Hektor Mass - Slander - Illenium - T-Pain

Zouk Group continues to bring elite nightlife experiences with an impressive array of the industry's finest talent on its roster. The nightlife venue will welcome the return of UFC powerhouse "Suga" Sean O'Malley as Zouk Nightclub's 2024 resident ambassador. Fight Night on the Strip will be taken to new heights as fans can watch Suga's big fight on the city's largest screens inside Resorts World Las Vegas and party with the champion at the official UFC afterparties in the hottest nightclub on the Strip.

"We're stepping it up in a big way this year," says Joe Lopez, Vice President of Zouk Group Las Vegas. "With the addition of EDM icons such as Illenium, Nicky Romero, and ODESZA, and the renowned hip-hop artist T-Pain, we're expanding to meet our audience interests and reach new guests. We look forward to another year of pushing the envelope with a stacked roster of residencies."

Zouk Nightclub is taking over 2024 by offering one-of-a-kind experiences to guests, and in March, Ayu Dayclub will open to partygoers, further enhancing Resorts World's outstanding daylife and nightlife activities. Guests can view performance dates for Zouk Group's complete 2024 roster at Zoukgrouplv.com

ABOUT RESORTS WORLD LAS VEGAS

Since opening in 2021, Resorts World Las Vegas has become the premier destination on the Las Vegas Strip. Developed by Genting Berhad, a publicly traded Malaysian corporation registered with the Nevada Gaming Commission, the $4.3 billion resort is dedicated to providing guests with a one-of-a-kind luxury experience, complete with exceptional service, exquisite design and unparalleled amenities. In a partnership with Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Resorts World Las Vegas integrates three of Hilton's premium brands into its resort campus. With over 3,500 guest rooms and suites, featuring modern design and luxurious touches, the property consists of Las Vegas Hilton at Resorts World, the resort's full-service brand; Conrad Las Vegas at Resorts World, Hilton's lifestyle luxury brand; and LXR, Hilton's network of independent luxury properties, which operates as Crockfords Las Vegas, Genting's internationally renowned ultra-luxury brand. The fully integrated resort boasts a wide range of world-class amenities and services including a 117,000 square foot state-of-the-art fully cashless casino floor, a 5,000 capacity theatre featuring the industry's top headlining talent, distinct day and nightlife venues, a curated retail collection featuring designer and boutique shops, a stunning 27,000-square-foot spa and wellness center, over 50 food and beverage offerings from across the globe and more. Resorts World Las Vegas has ushered in a new world for luxury resorts, and invites guests to indulge with friends. Resorts World Las Vegas is Sharecare Health Security VERIFIED™ with Forbes Travel Guide while all three hotel brands are LEED Gold Certified. For more information, please visit rwlasvegas.com or find us on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter and Instagram.

ABOUT ZOUK GROUP

Zouk Group is a global lifestyle company with establishments that span across nightlife, entertainment, and dining sectors. Its namesake, Zouk, is a 32-year-old nightlife brand known for pushing the boundaries of dance music and propelling Singapore on the global map. Ranked Asia's best club on DJ Mag's annual Top 100 Clubs list since 2017 and top globally since 2010, Zouk is Singapore's foremost clubbing institution, delivering the freshest in dance music across genres, state-of-the-art sound and lighting systems, a constant roster of stellar international, regional and local residents, and top-notch service and hospitality.

Zouk has since evolved into an all-encompassing global lifestyle brand that has expanded into the food & beverage sector with new brands like social gaming bar RedTail, vibe dining restaurant FUHU, curated food hall Famous Foods and more concepts in the pipeline. Aside from club offerings, Zouk Group also owns ZoukOut, Asia's premier dawn-to-dusk music festival featuring world-class DJs, which attracts a cosmopolitan mix of locals and tourists within and beyond Asia to the beachfront of Singapore. Zouk Group oversees club and lifestyle entities in Singapore, Malaysia, Las Vegas, and Tokyo, which recently celebrated its grand opening in October 2023. The company also owns the franchise to Five Guys in Singapore and Malaysia.

